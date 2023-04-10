St Andrews man’s shock after winning £500 on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews man’s shock after winning £500 on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Steven Newton had to sing the correct lyrics to Wheatus's hit Teenage Dirtbag.

By Ben MacDonald
Steven and his family celebrate after he won £500. Image: ITV
Steven and his family celebrate after he won £500. Image: ITV

A St Andrews man has told of his shock at appearing as a guest on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – and winning £500.

Steven Newton, 54, only found out he was appearing on the show moments before he went on air.

A hidden camera filmed the moment he took part in the singalong live segment of the show from his living room.

To win the money, he had to sing the right words to Wheatus’s 2000 hit Teenage Dirtbag.

It came just days after the American band announced a gig in Fife later this year.

Steven’s fiance Lesley helped producers with the surprise. Image: ITV

Steven – who works at 2 Sisters Food Group in Coupar Angus – told The Courier it was a surreal experience.

He said: “I had no idea that I was going to be on the show.

“I applied to be on it a few months ago and had an initial interview with producers on Skype. After that was done I heard nothing and thought that was that.

“What I didn’t know was that they contacted my fiance, Lesley Lochrie, who provided some information about me and the next thing you know, I’m live on television singing for money.”

Sound engineer and producer snuck into house

Lesley had to keep him away from the house for part of Saturday in order for the show to set up equipment for his appearance.

Steven said: “They make sure you don’t know that you’re going to be on TV. We had a sound engineer and producer in our house listening along.

“Lesley said we were invited to my parents’ house for tea. While we were away they rigged this tiny camera onto our television and hid the entire time I was on.

“I was wondering, ‘How did they do that?’ It was a total surprise.”

Despite nailing the lyrics, Steven admits Wheatus are not among his favourite acts.

He said: “Of course I know the song and it is one you see yourself singing along to in the car.

“I wouldn’t say they are a band I listen to, however.

“You do have a moment to think of the words as you begin to sing but I was nervous.

“It could have ended up like that Peter Kay sketch where I would sing something completely different.”

Wheatus are playing PJ Molloys in Dunfermline in September.

But Steven does not think he will get an invite to the show.

Wheatus will perform in Dunfermline later this year. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “They wouldn’t know who I am. They were performing in Florida and I was in my living room in Fife.”

It was the second weekend in a row where a Fife family featured on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ballingry resident Emma Rosocki surprised her mum and daughter last week by returning home early from military duty.

As well as reuniting with her loved ones, the family also won tickets to the show’s finale, held at Universal Studios in Orlando.

