St Andrews man’s shock after winning £500 on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

A St Andrews man has told of his shock at appearing as a guest on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – and winning £500.

Steven Newton, 54, only found out he was appearing on the show moments before he went on air.

A hidden camera filmed the moment he took part in the singalong live segment of the show from his living room.

To win the money, he had to sing the right words to Wheatus’s 2000 hit Teenage Dirtbag.

It came just days after the American band announced a gig in Fife later this year.

Steven – who works at 2 Sisters Food Group in Coupar Angus – told The Courier it was a surreal experience.

He said: “I had no idea that I was going to be on the show.

“I applied to be on it a few months ago and had an initial interview with producers on Skype. After that was done I heard nothing and thought that was that.

“What I didn’t know was that they contacted my fiance, Lesley Lochrie, who provided some information about me and the next thing you know, I’m live on television singing for money.”

Sound engineer and producer snuck into house

Lesley had to keep him away from the house for part of Saturday in order for the show to set up equipment for his appearance.

Steven said: “They make sure you don’t know that you’re going to be on TV. We had a sound engineer and producer in our house listening along.

“Lesley said we were invited to my parents’ house for tea. While we were away they rigged this tiny camera onto our television and hid the entire time I was on.

“I was wondering, ‘How did they do that?’ It was a total surprise.”

Despite nailing the lyrics, Steven admits Wheatus are not among his favourite acts.

He said: “Of course I know the song and it is one you see yourself singing along to in the car.

“I wouldn’t say they are a band I listen to, however.

“You do have a moment to think of the words as you begin to sing but I was nervous.

“It could have ended up like that Peter Kay sketch where I would sing something completely different.”

Wheatus are playing PJ Molloys in Dunfermline in September.

But Steven does not think he will get an invite to the show.

He added: “They wouldn’t know who I am. They were performing in Florida and I was in my living room in Fife.”

It was the second weekend in a row where a Fife family featured on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ballingry resident Emma Rosocki surprised her mum and daughter last week by returning home early from military duty.

As well as reuniting with her loved ones, the family also won tickets to the show’s finale, held at Universal Studios in Orlando.