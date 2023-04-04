Teenage Dirtbag hitmakers Wheatus to play tiny Fife gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Teenage Dirtbag hitmakers Wheatus to play tiny Fife gig

The American band - who found fame with the song in 2000 - will perform at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline later this year.

By Reporter
Wheatus at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2017. Image: Shutterstock
Wheatus at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2017. Image: Shutterstock

Teenage Dirtbag hitmakers Wheatus are set to play a tiny gig in Fife.

The American band – who found fame with their iconic song in 2000 – will perform at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline later this year.

The show is part of an upcoming tour of the UK.

Teenage Dirtbag hit number two in the charts and is thought to have sold about five million copies worldwide.

The video for the song has racked up nearly 250 million views on YouTube.

The band’s self-titled debut album, released the same year, also included a cover of the Erasure hit A Little Respect.

In 2021, Teenage Dirtbag was named by Kerrang! as one of the 13 best rock one-hit wonders.

The song also found itself at the centre of a TikTok trend in 2022 as users of the social media app – including celebrities – shared old photos using the hit as their soundtrack.

Wheatus returning to UK ‘at long last’

In a post on Facebook announcing their tour, the band said: “It’s finally happening!

“After more than four years apart, we’ll be returning to the UK and Ireland at long last this autumn.

Tickets go on sale Thursday April 6 at 10am local time. Here we go.”

The show at PJ Molloys is on Thursday September 28.

Wheatus will also play King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow as part of the tour.

