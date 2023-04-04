Teenage Dirtbag hitmakers Wheatus to play tiny Fife gig

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenage Dirtbag hitmakers Wheatus are set to play a tiny gig in Fife.

The American band – who found fame with their iconic song in 2000 – will perform at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline later this year.

The show is part of an upcoming tour of the UK.

Teenage Dirtbag hit number two in the charts and is thought to have sold about five million copies worldwide.

The video for the song has racked up nearly 250 million views on YouTube.

The band’s self-titled debut album, released the same year, also included a cover of the Erasure hit A Little Respect.

In 2021, Teenage Dirtbag was named by Kerrang! as one of the 13 best rock one-hit wonders.

The song also found itself at the centre of a TikTok trend in 2022 as users of the social media app – including celebrities – shared old photos using the hit as their soundtrack.

Wheatus returning to UK ‘at long last’

In a post on Facebook announcing their tour, the band said: “It’s finally happening!

“After more than four years apart, we’ll be returning to the UK and Ireland at long last this autumn.

“Tickets go on sale Thursday April 6 at 10am local time. Here we go.”

The show at PJ Molloys is on Thursday September 28.

Wheatus will also play King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow as part of the tour.