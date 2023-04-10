Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

The family which owns one of Perthshire’s oldest shops have now opened the county’s newest retail outlet.

By Rob McLaren
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mum and daughter team Jenni and Isla Moncrieff have opened Birdie, a sustainable fashion shop in Atholl Road.

For the past 20 years the Moncrieff family has owned Macnaughtons of Pitlochry – which dates back to 1835 and the reign of William IV.

The new shop is located in the former Just the Ticket office for Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Birdie inspiration

Isla said the idea for the new shop came during the Covid-19 lockdown and has been more than two years in the making.

She said: “In lockdown I was out in nature more and just thought wouldn’t it be nice to help the planet.

The new Pitlochry shop is all about sustainable fashion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The new shop is all about sustainable fashion – clothing using organic cottons, hemps, linens.

“For the items made abroad everything is produced in a five-mile radius from cloth to manufacturing.

“A lot of the products are made to order so there’s no waste.

“We are trying to do thing as sustainably as possible to the point that our coat hangers are made out of recycled cardboard.

Inside the new Birdie shop in Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“There is also a quirky range of gifts. The shop is not just aimed at tourists and we hope it’s something a little different.”

Refurbishing the premises has been ongoing since February. It opened on Friday morning.

Clothing that lasts

Meanwhile Macnaughtons of Pitlochry has also been trading well, which gives the family confidence for the new venture.

Isla adds: “I know times are hard for people with the energy crisis but I do think people are still coming out and spending when they see nice quality clothes that they like.

“People aren’t buying clothes that are a one wear, one wash. That’s a benefit for Macnaughtons and for this new shop. It’s clothing that lasts.”

Store manager Katie MacDonald with owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Isla, who is a keen golfer, said her friends assume the name Birdie relates to golf.

However, Isla thinks it underlines the connection to nature and the environmental aims.

She adds: “Birds are natural and for me this shop is like me spreading my wings and flying out of the family nest into something else.”

