Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife

Overnight road closures will be in place during roadworks on the M90 in both Kinross and Fife this week.

Repairs are being carried out on the motorway, starting on Wednesday.

The project will require the road to be closed to ensure workers’ safety.

Kinross

Location: M90 junction six southbound (entry slip from A977 to off slip B9097) to M90 (off slip to B9097 to B9097 overbridge).

One lane will close on the southbound carriageway near Loch Leven Nature Reserve, starting 8pm on Wednesday April 12, finishing a 8am on Thursday.

Kelty

Location: M90 southbound off slip to junction A909.

Patching work on the M90 southbound at junction four near Kelty will require the closure of the road between 8pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

Kinross

Location: M90 junction five southbound (off slip to B9097 to B9097 overbridge) to M90 (B9097 overbridge to entry slip from B9097).

Amey is also carrying out a similar repair on the motorway near Perth which will require the road to close between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

A southbound stretch of the motorway will close at junction five, with a diversion in place via the off and on slips.

An Amey spokesperson said: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”