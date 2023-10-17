Manager vows to keep Kinross Beer Garden alive after enforcement blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Manager vows to keep Kinross Beer Garden alive after enforcement blow

A Scottish Government reporter has upheld the council's enforcement notice.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Kinross Beer Garden.
Kinross Beer Garden. Image: Kinross Beer Garden.

The manager of Kinross Beer Garden says he remains committed to the attraction after an enforcement blow.

The facility has become a popular summer fixture in Market Park since it was launched in summer 2020 due to Covid social distancing measures.

But the Courier reported in June that Perth and Kinross Council had ordered the removal of the premises.

This enforcement notice was challenged by Market Park’s owner Kinross Estate.

But a Scottish Government reporter has now upheld the council’s order.

Kinross Estate director Jamie Montgomery says he is determined to keep the business going despite the setback.

Local group’s opposition to Kinross Beer Garden

He has submitted a planning application for an outdoor seating area, marquees and event space in the park.

Jamie Montgomery.
Jamie Montgomery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The planning statement says the beer garden would be in situ from May to September, opening Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with the potential to operate on Bank Holiday Mondays as well.

More than 2,500 people signed a petition supporting its retention last summer.

But the application has received five objections, including from Kinross-shire Civic Trust.

Its objection comment said: “Granting permission could create a precedent for allowing development in designated open spaces in other parts of the authority area.

“We are not opposed to a beer garden in principle if the positioning could be changed to leave most of the park open and the unsightly aspects such as the toilets appropriately screened.

“But that is not what is proposed here.”

Manager defiant after reporter upholds enforcement notice

Jamie Montgomery told The Courier: “We still very much intend to create the beer garden in the Market Park again next year if our planning application is approved and we then get a premises license from the licensing board.

“PKC planners said that the enforcement order was put into abeyance as soon as we submitted this planning application.

“But the Scottish Government upheld it when someone unbeknown to us had lodged an objection to it – that had triggered an automatic process not instigated by PKC planners.”

Government planning reporter Fortune Gumbo upheld the enforcement notice as they felt the allotted 28 days was enough time for the appellant to comply with the order.

If accepted by the council, the planning application would override the enforcement decision.

More from Perth & Kinross

The amber warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth.
Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as 'exceptional' rain predicted
Perth was hit with heavy rain, which caused flooding across the city earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Perth and Kinross Council reveals flooding preparations as warning upgraded
The 24 hour-a-day dispenser at Browns Pharmacy on Perth's High Street.
Perth city centre pharmacy offers 24-hour access to prescriptions at new site
The Court House, Kinross
Kinross restaurant set for relaunch after scrapping popular pizzas
Babs Somerville accepting a bouquet from Balhousie Rumbling Bridge care home manager Morag Shea
Kinross-shire care home worker bids farewell to 'second family' after 36 years of kindness
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
'Crazy' traffic on M90 Friarton Bridge after roadworks begin
Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt holding food pouch.
House of Bruar supporting foodbanks - one pheasant curry at a time
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside
Christopher Black and son James wait to cross Bute Drive, North Muirton.
Blanket 20mph limit proposed for Perth's North Muirton
Balhousie Street in Perth.
Perth Airbnb superhost tells council why 'stunning' holiday let should be allowed
3

Conversation