Property: Prominent Monifieth hall on sale for £150k

A huge stone hall in central Monifieth is on sale for £150,000.

Gerard Hall is B listed traditional stone property facing onto Maule Street, the main thoroughfare through Monifieth.

The large main hall is supported by beautiful arched stone columns and has been used for community and church groups for many decades. There is also a smaller second hall on the eastern elevation.

Kitchen and toilet facilities are also in place, along with plenty of storage space. In total the building has 350 square metres of floor space.

Gerard Hall enjoys a prominent site on the corner of Church Street and Maule Street. Monifieth town centre is just a few steps away. Monifieth Parish Church and its graveyard sit immediately behind the hall.

The hall has a ratable value of £9,100 a year, however it may qualify for 100% relief under the Small Business Bonus Support Scheme.

Subject to permission, the hall could be suitable for a variety of uses. It could be turned into offices, a restaurant, gym, or potentially homes.

Gerard Hall, Monifieth is on sale with Graham & Sibbald for offers over £150,000.