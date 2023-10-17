Storm Babet: Perth and Kinross Council reveals flooding preparations as warning upgraded

Perth and Kinross Council has revealed its flooding preparations ahead of Storm Babet.

Extremely heavy rain and strong winds are expected throughout Thursday and Friday.

A series of warnings are in place across Tayside with a warning for rain now upgraded to amber.

It comes less than a fortnight after heavy rainfall led to flooding across Perthshire.

The local authority faced criticism after its failure to close the floodgates at North Inch in Perth.

Now the council has revealed how it is preparing for this week’s stormy weather amid fears more flooding could hit the region.

Council confirms closure of Perth floodgates for Storm Babet

In a statement, the council said it is putting the following measures in place in preparation for Storm Babet:

The South Inch floodgates, designed to protect against surface water, are closed.

All other floodgates, designed to protect against flooding from the River Tay, are closed based on tide and flow information, with officers to monitor forecasts.

Trash screens on burns and rivers which the council is responsible for will be checked and cleared.

Sandbag stocks have been replenished.

Work continues on roads damaged by recent flooding, including the C448 Glen Lyon Road, which remains closed.

What can Perth and Kinross residents do to prepare for Storm Babet?

The council is encouraging residents and business owners to take appropriate action in advance of the extreme weather.

Information on the impact of floods and how to prepare can be accessed via the authority’s flooding bulletin, which was made available after the flooding earlier this month.

Those impacted can also contact flooding teams on 01738 475000 or email flood@pkc.gov.uk.