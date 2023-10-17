Storm Babet: Perth and Kinross Council reveals flooding preparations as warning upgraded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Babet: Perth and Kinross Council reveals flooding preparations as warning upgraded

Extremely heavy rain and strong winds are expected throughout Thursday and Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Perth was hit with heavy rain, which caused flooding across the city earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross Council has revealed its flooding preparations ahead of Storm Babet.

A series of warnings are in place across Tayside with a warning for rain now upgraded to amber.

Perth flooding.
It comes less than a fortnight after heavy rainfall led to flooding across Perthshire.

The local authority faced criticism after its failure to close the floodgates at North Inch in Perth.

Now the council has revealed how it is preparing for this week’s stormy weather amid fears more flooding could hit the region.

Council confirms closure of Perth floodgates for Storm Babet

In a statement, the council said it is putting the following measures in place in preparation for Storm Babet:

  • The South Inch floodgates, designed to protect against surface water, are closed.
  • All other floodgates, designed to protect against flooding from the River Tay, are closed based on tide and flow information, with officers to monitor forecasts.
The council has faced criticism after failing to close the floodgates at North Inch earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Trash screens on burns and rivers which the council is responsible for will be checked and cleared.
  • Sandbag stocks have been replenished.
  • Work continues on roads damaged by recent flooding, including the C448 Glen Lyon Road, which remains closed.

What can Perth and Kinross residents do to prepare for Storm Babet?

The council is encouraging residents and business owners to take appropriate action in advance of the extreme weather.

Information on the impact of floods and how to prepare can be accessed via the authority’s flooding bulletin, which was made available after the flooding earlier this month.

Those impacted can also contact flooding teams on 01738 475000 or email flood@pkc.gov.uk.

Conversation