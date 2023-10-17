Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as ‘exceptional’ rain predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as ‘exceptional’ rain predicted

The Met Office alert means there is a potential risk to life and property.

By Andrew Robson
The amber warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth.
The warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office

A weather warning for Tayside has been upgraded to amber as “exceptional” rainfall is predicted during Storm Babet.

Up to 200mm of rain is possible in the region between Thursday and Friday – with the heaviest rainfall likely to affect parts of Angus.

The Met Office alert runs from 6am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

The warning is on top of separate rain and wind alerts for Tayside, Fife and other parts of the country between Thursday and Saturday.

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council is already bracing for the impact of flooding after facing criticism when severe weather hit the region earlier this month.

Motorists are also being advised restrictions on the Tay Road Bridge are likely during the storm.

‘Exceptional’ Tayside rain could pose ‘risk to life and property’

Forecasters say the reason for the upgraded amber alert is that there is “increased confidence for a period of exceptional rainfall across this area”.

The Met Office says an amber warning “means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property”.

It adds: “You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.

“You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.”

Travel disruption is epected amid amber weather warning
Roads are likely to be flooded. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The amber warning says very strong south-easterly winds are likely to accompany heavy rainfall.

Driving conditions may be dangerous and extensive flooding to homes and businesses is possible.

There is a chance that communities in flooded areas could be completely cut off, with public transport likely to be affected.

The Met Office also says power, gas and water supplies may be lost.

Conversation