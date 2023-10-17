Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as ‘exceptional’ rain predicted

A weather warning for Tayside has been upgraded to amber as “exceptional” rainfall is predicted during Storm Babet.

Up to 200mm of rain is possible in the region between Thursday and Friday – with the heaviest rainfall likely to affect parts of Angus.

The Met Office alert runs from 6am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

The warning is on top of separate rain and wind alerts for Tayside, Fife and other parts of the country between Thursday and Saturday.

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council is already bracing for the impact of flooding after facing criticism when severe weather hit the region earlier this month.

Motorists are also being advised restrictions on the Tay Road Bridge are likely during the storm.

‘Exceptional’ Tayside rain could pose ‘risk to life and property’

Forecasters say the reason for the upgraded amber alert is that there is “increased confidence for a period of exceptional rainfall across this area”.

The Met Office says an amber warning “means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property”.

It adds: “You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.

“You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.”

The amber warning says very strong south-easterly winds are likely to accompany heavy rainfall.

Driving conditions may be dangerous and extensive flooding to homes and businesses is possible.

There is a chance that communities in flooded areas could be completely cut off, with public transport likely to be affected.

The Met Office also says power, gas and water supplies may be lost.