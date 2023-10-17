Letham Grange: Major application for expansion of former Angus jewel goes before councillors for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letham Grange: Major application for expansion of former Angus jewel goes before councillors for first time

A second public consultation event on plans which could seek hundreds of new homes at the former luxury hotel near Arbroath is set to take place within weeks.

By Graham Brown
The dilapidated former Letham Grange Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Major plans to bring Letham Grange golf resort back to its former glory have gone before Angus councillors for the first time.

The proposal could result in a bid for hundreds of new homes on the sprawling estate near Arbroath.

Letham Grange’s Taiwanese owners aim to bring back the luxury mansion house hotel and re-develop the parkland golf course once tagged Scotland’s Augusta.

But residents on the estate have already signalled their opposition to more houses.

Letham Grange resort near Arbroath.
The one-time luxury hotel sits at the heart of Letham Grange.

Letham Grange shut its doors in 2011 and was at the heart of a major legal battle over ownership of the estate.

In 2018, it was settled in favour of the Taiwanese Liu family, whose Smartwill Investment company is behind the project.

Proposal of Application submission

New plans emerged in June and include the re-opening of the hotel and golf course, housing and holiday lodges.

Edinburgh-based Holder Planning was appointed by the Hong Kong-based owners to develop the ambitious vision for the future.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards committee councillors noted the PAN without making any comment.

They heard the applicants have already held one public consultation as part of the planning process.

Another is due to take place next month.

More detail on the proposal is expected to be revealed at that event in Arbroath.

It could include the potential number of new houses which will be sought as enabling development for the other elements of the scheme.

Letham Grange golf courses
Letham Grange’s two golf courses are now overgrown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tuesday’s committee was told Letham Grange has its own development strategy in the Angus local plan.

It says proposals which enhance or expand the tourism and recreation potential of the complex will be supported where:

  • They are compatible with existing land uses/activities and are not detrimental to the area’s unique environment
  • They are compatible with the protection of the amenity of existing residential areas
  • They support the restoration of listed buildings and their setting
  • Any reduction of the existing golf course provision is demonstrated to be necessary and remaining provision is viable

“Limited housing” will only be considered where it is necessary to cross-subsidise development of tourism and recreation facilities.

Residents fear a repeat of a 2021 masterplan for around 250 new homes which was submitted to Angus Council but never progressed.

There are less than 150 homes spread throughout the estate.

The second public consultation event will take place at Arbroath’s Old and Abbey Church hall on November 7.

A full planning application is then expected to be submitted.

 

Conversation