Letham Grange: Major application for expansion of former Angus jewel goes before councillors for first time

Major plans to bring Letham Grange golf resort back to its former glory have gone before Angus councillors for the first time.

The proposal could result in a bid for hundreds of new homes on the sprawling estate near Arbroath.

Letham Grange’s Taiwanese owners aim to bring back the luxury mansion house hotel and re-develop the parkland golf course once tagged Scotland’s Augusta.

But residents on the estate have already signalled their opposition to more houses.

Letham Grange shut its doors in 2011 and was at the heart of a major legal battle over ownership of the estate.

In 2018, it was settled in favour of the Taiwanese Liu family, whose Smartwill Investment company is behind the project.

Proposal of Application submission

New plans emerged in June and include the re-opening of the hotel and golf course, housing and holiday lodges.

Edinburgh-based Holder Planning was appointed by the Hong Kong-based owners to develop the ambitious vision for the future.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards committee councillors noted the PAN without making any comment.

They heard the applicants have already held one public consultation as part of the planning process.

Another is due to take place next month.

More detail on the proposal is expected to be revealed at that event in Arbroath.

It could include the potential number of new houses which will be sought as enabling development for the other elements of the scheme.

Tuesday’s committee was told Letham Grange has its own development strategy in the Angus local plan.

It says proposals which enhance or expand the tourism and recreation potential of the complex will be supported where:

They are compatible with existing land uses/activities and are not detrimental to the area’s unique environment

They are compatible with the protection of the amenity of existing residential areas

They support the restoration of listed buildings and their setting

Any reduction of the existing golf course provision is demonstrated to be necessary and remaining provision is viable

“Limited housing” will only be considered where it is necessary to cross-subsidise development of tourism and recreation facilities.

Residents fear a repeat of a 2021 masterplan for around 250 new homes which was submitted to Angus Council but never progressed.

There are less than 150 homes spread throughout the estate.

The second public consultation event will take place at Arbroath’s Old and Abbey Church hall on November 7.

A full planning application is then expected to be submitted.