Driver arrested and motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road

A driver has been arrested and a motorcyclist taken to hospital after a crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the road between Buckhaven and Kirkcaldy just after 7pm on Monday.

The road was closed for a period following the crash, with traffic diverted along the A955.

The driver of the car has been arrested following the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 7.05pm on Monday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Standing Stane Road between Buckhaven and Kirkcaldy.

“The 22-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.”