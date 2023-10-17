Fife Driver arrested and motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road The incident happened between Buckhaven and Kirkcaldy on Monday evening. By Ben MacDonald October 17 2023, 1.23pm Share Driver arrested and motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4785407/driver-arrested-crash-standing-stane-road/ Copy Link 0 comment Standing Stane Road in Fife. Image: Google Street View A driver has been arrested and a motorcyclist taken to hospital after a crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road. Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the road between Buckhaven and Kirkcaldy just after 7pm on Monday. The road was closed for a period following the crash, with traffic diverted along the A955. The driver of the car has been arrested following the incident. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 7.05pm on Monday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Standing Stane Road between Buckhaven and Kirkcaldy. “The 22-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance. “A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.”
