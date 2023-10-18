Prison for ‘sly, manipulative, and vindictive’ Fife rapist who made victim wear Rangers top before assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Prison for ‘sly, manipulative, and vindictive’ Fife rapist who made victim wear Rangers top before assault

Steven Banks raped two girls, including one he targeted for abuse from the age of 10.

By Tim Bugler
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.

A “sly, manipulative” child abuser from Fife, who asked a schoolgirl to change into his Rangers top before grabbing her wrists and raping her, has been jailed.

Steven Banks went on to rape, sexually assault and attempt to rape another girl over a period of more than two years, beginning when he was 30 and she was only 10.

A judge said Banks had insinuated his way into the lives of his victims, gained their trust and then abused it.

He jailed the rapist, from Ballingry, for 11 years.

‘Pattern of grooming’

One of the girls told police Banks was “sly, manipulative, and vindictive”.

Judge Lord Young told the 39-year-old” “Those words fit the picture.

“You groomed your first victim when she was a lonely teenager while you were in an adult relationship with one of her neighbours.

“She saw you as a friend who was sympathetic to her anxieties but you preyed on her vulnerability.

“You gained the confidence of your second victim [and] you arranged for her to stay overnight at your parents’ house where you sexually abused her, including rape.

“The abuse continued for about two years and you sought to hide what you’d done by telling her that what would happened was a secret.

“This was a gross breach of trust as well as a pattern of grooming.”

Told girl to wear Rangers top

The rape of the older girl – who had just turned 16 – happened in Banks’ mother’s home in Ballingry in 2011.

The jury heard he had invited her to have dinner, then took her to his bedroom after his mum fell asleep on the sofa.

She said: “I was extremely naive.

“I didn’t think there’d be anything wrong.

“We sat on the double bed next to each other, pretty close.

“We were just talking normally like we did.”

She said he started to kiss her.

“He asked me to get changed into his Rangers top.

“He promised that he wouldn’t hurt me. I did change into the Rangers top.”

Amidst her protestations, Banks told her she was “not a little girl but a grown woman” and then raped her.

The second girl was raped and subjected to attempted rape at addresses in Lochgelly and in a van parked in Cowdenbeath between 2014 and 2016.

She said Banks would comfort her when she was upset but he sexually abused and raped her after getting her on her own.

Jailed for Tesco robbery

Banks, who has a previous conviction for dealing cocaine, is already serving a 12-year sentence imposed four years ago for his role as a getaway driver in a £6,000 robbery at a supermarket in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire.

He had worked at the Tesco store as a shelf-stacker.

He appeared for sentence at the High Court in Stirling, by video link from Perth Prison, after being found guilty of the rapes after trial at the High Court in Livingston in July.

He had denied the offences.

Lord Young ordered the rape sentence should run concurrently to the robbery jail term, for which Banks is due to be released in September 2025,  effectively adding about nine years behind bars.

The judge noted a victim impact statement from the first woman stated, “there was almost no aspect of her life that had not been affected by the damage caused.”

But he said she is clearly now “a resilient young woman who had achieved much in her life and clearly determined not to let your criminal actions dictate her future.”

He ordered Banks, who he said had shown no remorse not accepted any responsibility for what he did to the girls, to be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and imposed a non-harassment order requiring him to stay away from his victims indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Steven Banks is a dangerous individual who will now face the consequences for his despicable actions.

“I hope the sentence today will bring some comfort to his victims and help them move forward.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.
Woman's racist tirade at Fife McDonald's worker as she demanded food she had not…
Michael Bowie.
Paedophile arrested at work in Fife Argos is placed on curfew
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
35-year-old from Leven had 'extreme' image of woman and dog among child abuse material
Mico faces destruction today due to the lack of tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Heartbreak for Fife owner as dog faces death because she can't afford £1,500 for…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker from Perth caught after A9 blow-out
Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Street dust up and speeding drug-driver