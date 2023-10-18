Broughty Ferry mum to carry ‘miracle son’ down aisle after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry mum to carry ‘miracle son’ down aisle after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Shannon Maya Lamb also has plans to enter a TV singing contest after battling the disease for a second time.

By Ellidh Aitken
Broughty Ferry mum Shannon Lamb will walk down the aisle carrying her son, Hunter, when she marries her fiance Mark Taylor next year following her stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Broughty Ferry mum Shannon Lamb will walk down the aisle carrying her son, Hunter, when she marries her fiance Mark Taylor next year. Image: Steve Welsh

A Broughty Ferry mum diagnosed with stage four cancer while pregnant says she will carry her “miracle son” down the aisle when she gets married.

Shannon Maya Lamb, 28, found out she was pregnant with her son, Hunter Taylor, shortly after being diagnosed with the disease for a second time.

Now she has revealed plans to marry her fiance Mark Taylor on October 25 next year.

Mark previously launched a crowdfunder to help pay for a dream wedding for Shannon after all they have been through together.

Shannon found out she was three weeks pregnant after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2022.

Shannon – who was first diagnosed with the disease in 2020 – lost part of her right lung as well as her left ovary and fallopian tube to cancer, and has endured chemotherapy.

In April this year, she travelled to London where she spent four weeks receiving a stem cell transplant.

This was followed by another transplant later in the summer and Shannon could only return home on August 4.

‘I wouldn’t be alive to see my baby grow up without chemotherapy’

After being named as the face of a cancer campaign, Shannon has spoken of her plans to marry Mark – who she says has been with her “every step of the way” – with 11-month-old Hunter playing a key role.

She said: “I have everything to live for.

“I’m getting married next year to the love of my life, who has been there every step of the way.

“On our wedding day, I’ll walk down the aisle with our son Hunter in my arms.

“I discovered I was pregnant with Hunter during the darkest of times when I was struggling to come to terms with the news that the cancer I thought had gone for good was back.

Shannon has undergone chemotherapy and endured stem cell transplants.

“It was frightening when I was informed that if I didn’t start chemotherapy straight away then I wouldn’t be alive to see my baby grow up.

“Cancer took many things – at times cancer took my dignity, my confidence, my happiness, my hair.

“Some days I’d look in the mirror, break down and think, ‘Why me?’

“But knowing I was going to be a mum motivated me, it made me determined to keep going.

“It’s amazing being a mum and I wake up every morning feeling so unbelievably lucky that I have my beautiful, miracle son.”

Broughty Ferry mum plans to enter The Voice UK after cancer fight

While Shannon’s wedding plans are well underway, she has also revealed plans to enter TV singing contest The Voice UK.

She says that music, as well as the support of her loved ones, has proved to be a lifeline.

She said: “I’m lucky to have so many special people in my life.

The mum is a talented singer and has plans to enter The Voice UK.

“There have been moments throughout this journey where I’ve almost completely lost myself to the point of no return.

“However ugly these moments felt, the people I love around me helped make me stronger.”

Shannon has been chosen as the face of Stand Up To Cancer, from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, in Scotland.

The campaign raises funds to take developments from the lab and accelerate them into new tests and treatments

