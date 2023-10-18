Broughty Ferry mum to carry ‘miracle son’ down aisle after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

A Broughty Ferry mum diagnosed with stage four cancer while pregnant says she will carry her “miracle son” down the aisle when she gets married.

Shannon Maya Lamb, 28, found out she was pregnant with her son, Hunter Taylor, shortly after being diagnosed with the disease for a second time.

Now she has revealed plans to marry her fiance Mark Taylor on October 25 next year.

Mark previously launched a crowdfunder to help pay for a dream wedding for Shannon after all they have been through together.

Shannon – who was first diagnosed with the disease in 2020 – lost part of her right lung as well as her left ovary and fallopian tube to cancer, and has endured chemotherapy.

In April this year, she travelled to London where she spent four weeks receiving a stem cell transplant.

This was followed by another transplant later in the summer and Shannon could only return home on August 4.

‘I wouldn’t be alive to see my baby grow up without chemotherapy’

After being named as the face of a cancer campaign, Shannon has spoken of her plans to marry Mark – who she says has been with her “every step of the way” – with 11-month-old Hunter playing a key role.

She said: “I have everything to live for.

“I’m getting married next year to the love of my life, who has been there every step of the way.

“On our wedding day, I’ll walk down the aisle with our son Hunter in my arms.

“I discovered I was pregnant with Hunter during the darkest of times when I was struggling to come to terms with the news that the cancer I thought had gone for good was back.

“It was frightening when I was informed that if I didn’t start chemotherapy straight away then I wouldn’t be alive to see my baby grow up.

“Cancer took many things – at times cancer took my dignity, my confidence, my happiness, my hair.

“Some days I’d look in the mirror, break down and think, ‘Why me?’

“But knowing I was going to be a mum motivated me, it made me determined to keep going.

“It’s amazing being a mum and I wake up every morning feeling so unbelievably lucky that I have my beautiful, miracle son.”

Broughty Ferry mum plans to enter The Voice UK after cancer fight

While Shannon’s wedding plans are well underway, she has also revealed plans to enter TV singing contest The Voice UK.

She says that music, as well as the support of her loved ones, has proved to be a lifeline.

She said: “I’m lucky to have so many special people in my life.

“There have been moments throughout this journey where I’ve almost completely lost myself to the point of no return.

“However ugly these moments felt, the people I love around me helped make me stronger.”

Shannon has been chosen as the face of Stand Up To Cancer, from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, in Scotland.

The campaign raises funds to take developments from the lab and accelerate them into new tests and treatments