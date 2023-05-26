Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee dad launches fundraiser for dream wedding after fiancée’s ovarian cancer returns

Mark Taylor has set-up a crowdfunder in order to create a special day for him and his fiancée, Shannon Maya Lamb.

By James Simpson
Mark Taylor and Shannon Maya Lamb with son Hunter. Image: Shannon Maya Lamb
A Dundee dad is hoping to raise funds to help tie the knot with his fiancée, who is battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Mark Taylor has set-up a crowdfunder in order to create a special day for him and his wife-to-be, Shannon Maya Lamb.

The 28-year-old is currently undergoing stem cell transplant treatment and chemotherapy at Hammersmith Hospital in London.

It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for the couple who met just over two years ago, shortly after Shannon battled the disease previously.

Shannon Maya Lamb and Mark Taylor with Hunter. Image: Shannon Maya Lamb

The mother-of-one faced the devastating news she was set to face her second cancer fight – just weeks after becoming pregnant in April of last year.

Despite the challenges of dealing with a pregnancy and battling cancer for a second time Shannon welcomed son, Hunter John Taylor, into the world.

Mark said the strength his fiancée has shown to overcome the obstacles thrown in front of her has been nothing short of “amazing”.

He is now looking to marry his “best friend” sooner rather than later, in light of the journey the pair have shared together so far.

‘Deserves the world’

The former Morgan Academy pupil said: “I met Shannon via someone I worked with.

“As soon as we got talking I knew I should’ve met her a lot sooner, we clicked straightaway.

“She has been a pillar of strength for both me and Hunter.

“Shannon has taught me a lot and certainly not to waste time – she’s an amazing woman and deserves the world.

Shannon was undergoing chemotherapy during her pregnancy. Image: Shannon Maya Lamb

“I’d previously been saving for a wedding after getting down on one knee in October 2021.

“Unfortunately with me now commuting between here and London – to be with Shannon – the savings have been taking a hit.

“A crowdfunder isn’t something I’ve done before but I thought why not, we’ve already had some people getting in touch to see if they can help.

“All I know is I want to marry my best friend sooner rather than later.”

‘Being married and having a family is all I’ve ever wanted’

The couple are now focusing on Shannon’s progression with her treatment in London over the next few months.

Whilst there will be challenges ahead she knows it will be worth if for them to be a family.

Shannon with Hunter who is nearly seven-months old. Image: Shannon Maya Lamb

She said: “I am now having higher dose therapy and stem cell treatment in  Hammersmith for the next few months.

“It’s hard but I know it will all be worth it for us to be a family finally.

“Being married and having a family is all I’ve ever wanted since Mark and I met. We will be eternally grateful for that day when it happens.

“We’re so thankful for those who’ve donated, Mark has talked about having that day in December but we’ll need to wait and see.”

To visit the crowdfunding page please click here.

