Courts Fife woman blasts ‘ludicrous’ claim she keyed pensioner at New Year party Dunfermline Sheriff Court previously heard the victim of an alleged attack was left with her eyelid "hanging down". By Jamie McKenzie May 26 2023, 9.03am Share Fife woman blasts ‘ludicrous’ claim she keyed pensioner at New Year party Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4425046/keyed-pensioner-new-year/ Copy Link (l-r) Jennifer Kelly, Yazmin Cunniffe and Wilma Cunniffe are on trial in Dunfermline. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]