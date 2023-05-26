Easy ways to update your home AND make a big impression

Yes, it’s possible to give your house and garden a complete overhaul with just a few key changes. We’re taking a look at some easy ways to update your home, as well as the local experts available to help.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

5 easy ways to update your home

Give any space a fresh look with tiles

When it comes to sprucing up your house and transforming the look of your rooms, have you ever considered tiling them?

Ceramic Tile Warehouse is the perfect place to visit if you’re looking to transform your home with some stylish new flooring. With a vast range of tiles to choose from, you’ll find everything you need to transform your kitchen, bathroom or any other room in your house. Tiling a bathroom or kitchen can make a huge difference to the look of your house, giving it a fresh and modern feel.

With Ceramic Tile Warehouse’s extensive range of ceramic and porcelain floor tiles, you’re sure to find the perfect style to suit your home. If you’re looking to bring any floor to life, why not check out its great new range of luxury vinyl tiles? These tiles are perfect for any room in your home and come in a variety of styles and colours, making them a versatile, durable and cost-effective flooring option for any budget.

As summer approaches, Ceramic Tile Warehouse can also lift the look of the outside of your property with its brand new range of outdoor porcelain paving.

Whether you’re looking to update the inside or outside of your property, Ceramic Tile Warehouse has everything you need.

Browse Ceramic Tile Warehouse online or visit the Park Road, Kirkcaldy showrooom and revamp your home today.

Update your home accessories to create a new vibe

Decor and ornaments are an easy way to update your home, but they can make a huge difference to how it looks and feels. Gillytree Studio, The Old Coachworks, Glenrothes, offers a huge range of unique gifts and items to improve the look of your home.

From stunning ornaments and art pieces to beautiful scent bundles and cards, there is something for everyone at Gillytree Studio.

Being able to sit and relax in a warm, homely environment can help lift anyone’s mood. Gillytree Studio is your one-stop shop for turning your house into a home, from exclusive ornaments to stunning floral arrangements.

Its florists are experts in creating fresh flower arrangements for any occasion, whether you need a bouquet for a special someone or just want to add a pop of colour to your living room. Gillytree Studio will work with you to create the perfect arrangement for your needs.

Or, why not head along to one of its workshops and create your very own welcome wreath for your front door in a fun filled environment?

Make your house a home this summer with Gillytree Studio.

Get started by freshening up your bedroom

If you’re looking to spruce up your home why not start in the bedroom with a brand new bed or bedroom furniture?

It’s Beds and Pine, located in Cardenden, is family-run and this year celebrates 75 years in business. With an extensive range of beds, bedframes, mattresses, headboards and bedroom furniture, it has everything you need to enjoy a new-look bedroom and a great night’s sleep.

Some of the most recognized and reputable brands in the industry are on offer, such as Julian Bowen, Silentnight, Sealy, Highgrove, Deep Sleep and Sleepeeze. As well as quality brands, the team’s expert knowledge means they can help you make the right decisions and select the right bed and mattress for you.

It’s Beds and Pine believes that quality is non-negotiable and that’s why its team is committed to providing not only the best products, but also the best customer service. It’s Beds and Pine has been a pillar in the community for decades.

Whether you’re looking for a new bed or a complete bedroom set, you’re sure to find exactly what you need to spruce up your bedroom at It’s Beds and Pine.

Discover more about the extensive range on offer at It’s Beds and Pine.

Boost your home’s kerb appeal with a driveway transformation

If you’re looking for easy ways to update your home, don’t forget about your outdoor spaces! For example, could a picture-perfect resin driveway or a garden that exudes elegance and tranquillity transform your house? If so, look no further than Matthew Brothers in Kirkcaldy, the unrivalled experts in resin driveways and garden transformations.

With over 30 years of experience, its skilled team of craftsmen take pride in delivering flawless, bespoke resin driveways that are built to last.

Matthew Brothers also specialises in creating stunning patios, pathways and gardens that will take your outdoor space to new heights.

Its friendly and knowledgeable team works closely with clients, bringing their visions to life with precision and expertise. As a Fife Trusted Trader, you can rest assured that you are in the hands of trusted professionals with Matthew Brothers.

Call Matthew Brothers on 01592 642951 to discuss your project and get a free quote.

Design a modern kitchen to suit your budget

Vorsehen is a small family-run business, with family values at the heart of all that it does. Small enough to care but big enough to deliver, its goal is to give you exactly what you want and need for your new kitchen design.

Its breadth of luxury German kitchen furniture gives it the scope to achieve this, whilst Vorsehen’s design expertise means the team knows exactly the right questions to ask to identify what you need, before coming up with the perfect design.

Never wanting you to regret any choices, Vorsehen will present plenty of ideas, but will also always work at the pace you require to accomplish a design that is 100% right.

It is important to Vorsehen to supply its customers with the best furniture, products and level of service. As such, the company has carefully selected suppliers over the years based solely on reliability, quality and sustainability.

Vorsehen is not a large corporation looking to maximize profits. Instead, as an independent retailer, it keeps overheads low so that it can be flexible with prices. That means it can beat any competitor’s quote, or in the rare instance that isn’t possible, offer a price match on any design.

Even better, they will do this whilst offering more value – in fact, you will be surprised what Vorsehen can do for you and what you’ll get for your money!

Design your dream kitchen with Vorsehen.