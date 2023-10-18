Detached house two miles from St Andrews on sale for just £95k – but there’s a catch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detached house two miles from St Andrews on sale for just £95k – but there’s a catch

Rainbow Cottage is a C listed home in an idyllic countryside setting a short distance from St Andrews. The building is uninhabitable, however, and in a potentially dangerous condition.

By Jack McKeown
Rainbow Cottage is in derelict condition. Image: Rollos.
Rainbow Cottage is in derelict condition. Image: Rollos.

A detached cottage surrounded by woodland within walking distance of St Andrews for £95,000? Sign me up!

If something sounds too good to be true it usually is, however. Rainbow Cottage is not in showroom condition. In fact, it may be barely standing at all.

The building is deemed uninhabitable and dangerous. Potential buyers will have to decide if they want to take the plunge by looking from the outside. The selling agents have decided it’s too risky to allow potential viewers inside the building.

Dating from around 1850, Rainbow Cottage is C listed and has been uninhabited for a considerable length of time. The house sits on a bend of the A915 two miles from St Andrews and is surrounded by countryside.

Rainbow Cottage has a superb rural location near St Andrews.

It comes with almost a third of an acre of ground. The land is overgrown with trees and shrubs but has been cleared around the cottage to give access.

It’s understood the house has an electricity and water supply, however selling agents Rollos are not guaranteeing this is the case.

The cottage is surrounded by countryside.

Whoever buys it will need to have enough funding behind them as the property is not mortgageable.

Buyers may want to apply for permission to knock down the cottage and use the site as a building plot.

Rainbow Cottage has stood there for around 175 years, however, and is something of a local landmark. It would be quite lovely to see it restored and lived in.

 

Rainbow Cottage, Priorletham Smiddy, St. Andrews is on sale with Rollos for offers over £95,000. 

 

