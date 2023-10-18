Detached house two miles from St Andrews on sale for just £95k – but there’s a catch

A detached cottage surrounded by woodland within walking distance of St Andrews for £95,000? Sign me up!

If something sounds too good to be true it usually is, however. Rainbow Cottage is not in showroom condition. In fact, it may be barely standing at all.

The building is deemed uninhabitable and dangerous. Potential buyers will have to decide if they want to take the plunge by looking from the outside. The selling agents have decided it’s too risky to allow potential viewers inside the building.

Dating from around 1850, Rainbow Cottage is C listed and has been uninhabited for a considerable length of time. The house sits on a bend of the A915 two miles from St Andrews and is surrounded by countryside.

It comes with almost a third of an acre of ground. The land is overgrown with trees and shrubs but has been cleared around the cottage to give access.

It’s understood the house has an electricity and water supply, however selling agents Rollos are not guaranteeing this is the case.

Whoever buys it will need to have enough funding behind them as the property is not mortgageable.

Buyers may want to apply for permission to knock down the cottage and use the site as a building plot.

Rainbow Cottage has stood there for around 175 years, however, and is something of a local landmark. It would be quite lovely to see it restored and lived in.

Rainbow Cottage, Priorletham Smiddy, St. Andrews is on sale with Rollos for offers over £95,000.