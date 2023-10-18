Your chance to own historic Perthshire village school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your chance to own historic Perthshire village school

Forteviot School will be sold at auction, complete with playground, toilets and custard yellow walls

By Morag Lindsay
Forteviot School exterior
Forteviot School is being sold at auction. Image: Shepherd Commercial.

House-bidders will be able to bag a slice of history when the old Forteviot School goes up for sale.

The 1920s property is being auctioned, along with plenty of fittings that former pupils will find familiar.

The toilets’ tiled walls, polished wood floors and school kitchens are all still in place.

Outside, the playing fields, bike racks and playground markings are much as they were when Forteviot School closed its doors for the last time.

Forteviot School toilets with tiled walls and pipes
Forteviot School is much as pupils left it. Image: Shepherd Commercial.
Forteviot School interior with shiny wooden floorboards
The school floor still shines from years of polishing. Image: Shepherd Commercial.

It will be sold in an online auction on December 7, with a guide price of £140,000.

Shepherd Commercial is handling the sale of the property from its Perth office.

Agent Jonathan Reid said it was an unusual prospect – but one which is attracting lots of interest.

“We only put it on the website yesterday,” he said. “And we’ve had quite a few inquiries already.”

Forteviot School preserved in time

The firm says Forteviot School has the potential for a house conversion.

The buyer will probably want to make a few changes though.

Forteviot school corridor with pink painted walls and old notice boards.
These corridors once rang with pupils’ voices. Image: Shepherd Commercial.

Inside, the layout currently features an entrance vestibule, classrooms, school kitchen, toilet facilities and office space.

The property particulars show old guards over the radiators, exit signs on the walls, fire extinguishers by the doors and even leftover desks.

The decor ranges from school custard yellow walls to indestructible blue carpets.

Forteviot school classroom interior
Blue carpets and tidy desks inside Forteviot School. Shepherd Commercial Date; 18/10/2023

The former school sits in 0.89 acres of land on the edge of the Forteviot, close to the River Earn between Perth and Auchterarder.

The bike shelters are attached and the old football goalposts are still set out in the playground.

Centuries of welcome in Forteviot

Forteviot School was mothballed by Perth and Kinross Council in 2016 after the roll dropped to just a handful of pupils.

Youngsters began travelling to nearby Forgandenny Primary instead.

Forteviot school and playground
Forteviot School and playground. Image: Shepherd Commercial.

The closure was finally made official in 2018.

However, Forteviot was re-opened as a temporary base for pupils of the New School at Butterstone after its sudden and controversial closure the following year.

Forteviot itself has a long and rich history.

It was rebuilt as a model village in the 1920s by John Alexander Dewar, of the Dewar’s whisky family.

Pictish style stone in Forteviot village square.
A modern Pictish-inspired carving in Forteviot village square. Image: Steve MacDougall.

But the area is believed to have been inhabited since the Bronze Age.

It was also an important Pictish settlement in the 9th Century.

King Cináed mac Ailpín is said to have died in a palace nearby.

