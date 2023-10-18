‘More to come’ from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge following U/21 call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘More to come’ from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge following U/21 call

The 20-year-old has impressed this season as the Dark Blues returned to top-flight football.

By George Cran
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty has challenged Fin Robertson to use his first Scotland U/21 call-up as “a springboard” to nailing down a regular spot in the Dundee team.

Robertson had been capped at U/19 level but earned his maiden call to the 21s after impressing in the early stages of this season.

He’ll have to wait to make his debut at that level, however, after being an unused sub against Hungary on Friday and not being involved against Malta on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old burst on the scene back in 2019, aged just 16, but saw his progress falter in the following seasons.

Game time was limited at Dens Park and an unsuccessful loan spell at Cove Rangers followed.

Last season, though, showed shoots of recovery, finishing the season on three goals – his first in senior football.

Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
And that has continued this season under Docherty.

Robertson has played in eight of Dundee’s 11 matches this term and impressed when playing 90 minutes away to champions Celtic.

‘Springboard’

Now the task is to use the confidence boost of international recognition to kick on once again.

“Fin was called up on merit because of the levels of performance he’s been putting in for us,” Docherty said.

“He’s now getting recognised at international level.

“That can only bode well, particularly on the back of the senior team qualifying for the Euros.

“Everybody has recognised how strong his performances have been and how he is an integral part of the squad.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
“I just hope he can use it as a springboard.

“Since I’ve come in, he has performed really well and he’s a brilliant boy to work with.

“There are really good young professionals here who work really hard at their game.

“And Fin is showing if you work really hard at your game and adopt the right attitude, they will get their rewards.

“That feeds into the academy structure here as well to show what can be achieved if you put the work in.”

‘More to come’

For the past few seasons, central midfield has been a busy place at Dens Park with competition for places high.

That’s no different this term, even if the likes of Shaun Byrne have moved on.

Over the past year or so, Robertson has adapted his game after being seen mainly as a holding midfielder.

Last season Gary Bowyer utilised him as a box-to-box man, bringing goals, and this season under Docherty has also seen the youngster play on the flanks to real effect.

Dundee’s Fin Robertson celebrates in front of travelling fans after scoring his first senior goal against Falkirk. Image: SNS.

But there’s still plenty to learn for Robertson.

Docherty added: “There’s more to come from him. He has real technical ability, he’s a really fit boy and I love his attitude.

“He just wants to improve and he enjoys making himself better.

“He’ll go above and beyond and loves the analytical side of the game. He feeds off all that as well.

“That mentality of wanting to improve every day, with the ability he has, who knows where he can go.

“But there is room for improvement in his game and he’ll be the first to recognise that.”

