‘More to come’ from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge following U/21 call

Tony Docherty has challenged Fin Robertson to use his first Scotland U/21 call-up as “a springboard” to nailing down a regular spot in the Dundee team.

Robertson had been capped at U/19 level but earned his maiden call to the 21s after impressing in the early stages of this season.

He’ll have to wait to make his debut at that level, however, after being an unused sub against Hungary on Friday and not being involved against Malta on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old burst on the scene back in 2019, aged just 16, but saw his progress falter in the following seasons.

Game time was limited at Dens Park and an unsuccessful loan spell at Cove Rangers followed.

Last season, though, showed shoots of recovery, finishing the season on three goals – his first in senior football.

And that has continued this season under Docherty.

Robertson has played in eight of Dundee’s 11 matches this term and impressed when playing 90 minutes away to champions Celtic.

‘Springboard’

Now the task is to use the confidence boost of international recognition to kick on once again.

“Fin was called up on merit because of the levels of performance he’s been putting in for us,” Docherty said.

“He’s now getting recognised at international level.

“That can only bode well, particularly on the back of the senior team qualifying for the Euros.

“Everybody has recognised how strong his performances have been and how he is an integral part of the squad.

“I just hope he can use it as a springboard.

“Since I’ve come in, he has performed really well and he’s a brilliant boy to work with.

“There are really good young professionals here who work really hard at their game.

“And Fin is showing if you work really hard at your game and adopt the right attitude, they will get their rewards.

“That feeds into the academy structure here as well to show what can be achieved if you put the work in.”

‘More to come’

For the past few seasons, central midfield has been a busy place at Dens Park with competition for places high.

That’s no different this term, even if the likes of Shaun Byrne have moved on.

Over the past year or so, Robertson has adapted his game after being seen mainly as a holding midfielder.

Last season Gary Bowyer utilised him as a box-to-box man, bringing goals, and this season under Docherty has also seen the youngster play on the flanks to real effect.

But there’s still plenty to learn for Robertson.

Docherty added: “There’s more to come from him. He has real technical ability, he’s a really fit boy and I love his attitude.

“He just wants to improve and he enjoys making himself better.

“He’ll go above and beyond and loves the analytical side of the game. He feeds off all that as well.

“That mentality of wanting to improve every day, with the ability he has, who knows where he can go.

“But there is room for improvement in his game and he’ll be the first to recognise that.”