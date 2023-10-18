Road Test: Kia Sorento a comfortable, capable 7 seat SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Kia Sorento a comfortable, capable 7 seat SUV

We drove the Kia Sorento across Scotland on one of the wettest days of the year. Find out how it handled lashing rain and flooded roads.

We took the Sorento across Scotland on one of the wettest days of the year. Image: Kia.
By Jack McKeown

My week with the Kia Sorento couldn’t have come at a better time.

I had a lot of long drives to do and the weather forecast was awful, with sheeting rain for days and flood warnings all over the place.

If you do have to drive in those conditions you want to be in a large, comfortable SUV with four-wheel drive and plenty of ground clearance.

The Kia Sorento is a spacious 7 seat SUV. Image: Kia.

The Sorento is the biggest car Kia makes (though not for long – the upcoming EV9 will be even bigger still).

It’s a versatile and capable seven seat SUV that’s perfect for large families. Buyers can choose from a diesel engine, the 1.6 litre mild hybrid petrol I drove, or a plug-in petrol/electric hybrid.

Well equipped

All versions get four-wheel drive, are seven seaters, and come loaded with standard kit. Prices start at around £43,000. Some people might think that’s expensive for a Kia, but those people won’t have driven a Kia for some time and don’t know how good they are these days.

It’s terrific value for such a big, capable, well equipped SUV – especially when you factor in the company’s standard seven-year, 100,000 mile warranty.

The Sorento is a good looking car. Image: Kia.

The Sorento’s a good looking car as well. It has sharp lines, sleek headlights, and lots of road presence.

Despite the weather warnings, my other half wanted to spend the bank holiday weekend walking on the west coast. I followed her and our dog in the Sorento so she could drop our car at the finish point.

The weather could not have been more diabolical. Tayside was just very, very wet, but beyond Stirling most of Scotland appeared to be submerged.

Flooding

Every few hundred metres I had to slow to a crawl to wade through another expanse of wheel-arch-deep water.

The big Sorento could not have handled it more capably. Its ground clearance meant water was never in danger of flooding the interior. And its four-wheel drive provided excellent traction, even when water was sluicing off a hillside and trying to push us sideways.

The big Kia handled the flooding well. Image: Kia.

It might not have the off-road prowess of a Land Rover Defender but it can handle the worst on-road weather Scotland’s climate can throw at it. And if you do need to venture off the trail there are mud, snow and sand settings to help.

Even in a storm the interior is a comfortable place to be. Its big leather seats are cosseting on long journeys. A large, clear touchscreen is easy to operate and heated seats and a heated steering wheel keep you warm.  Glancing upwards, I could see the gloomy sky through the panoramic sunroof.

Spacious

There’s loads of room in the middle row of seats. Meanwhile, the rearmost two seats fold flat to the floor when not in use and pop up easily when needed.

Cleverly, the middle row of seats can be slid forward to give the rearmost occupants more room, making the Sorento one of the few seven-seaters that can actually fit adults in the rear. Used as a five-seater there’s an absolutely massive boot. Depending on whether you slide the middle seats forward or back, you can have between 693 and 705 litres of space.

The cabin is classy and comfortable. Image: Kia.

The Sorento is good to drive too. Its automatic gearbox goes about its business seamlessly. The soft suspension is superb, soaking up bumps and potholes beautifully.

It doesn’t handle nearly as well as a (much more expensive) BMW X5, for example, but few people buy this sort of car to fling round bends at high speed, so that’s hardly relevant.

The 1.6 litre mild hybrid unit gets from 0-62mph in nine seconds. If you’re pootling across a carpark or driving downhill it will operate in fully electric mode, but for the most part the battery just helps with efficiency.

The Sorento in action. Image: Kia.

Officially the Sorento’s fuel economy is 38.2mpg, but after 800 miles in it my trip computer showed 40mpg. That makes the Sorento one of the rare cars where I managed to improve on the official economy figures.

I really liked the Sorento. It’s roomy, comfortable, well equipped, has enough off-road prowess for 99% of users, and should be very reliable.

Of course it’s probably too big for most people –  in which case the smaller Sportage is also well worth checking out. But if you have a large family the Sorento is an incredibly capable  choice.

 

Facts

Price: £51,055

0-62mph: 9 seconds

Top speed: 120mph

Economy: 38.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 168g/km

