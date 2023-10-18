Some trains already cancelled as Tayside and Fife braces for Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Some trains already cancelled as Tayside and Fife braces for Storm Babet

LNER is warning of significant disruption to its services.

By Ben MacDonald
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge. Image: PA

Some trains through Tayside and Fife have already been cancelled as the region braces for the impact of Storm Babet.

Extreme rainfall and strong winds are expected to hit the east coast throughout Thursday and Friday.

As a result, operator LNER has confirmed it will be running no trains north of Edinburgh on both days.

A “do not travel” message is also in place from the company, with no services running at all on the lines through Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire until Saturday at the earliest.

Some Tayside and Fife LNER services affected by Storm Babet on Wednesday

Preparations for the impact of Storm Babet also mean there is disruption to some services on Wednesday.

The following amendments are in place for Wednesday:

  • Noon London Kings Cross to Inverness service is terminating at Edinburgh at 4.22pm
  • 2pm London Kings Cross to Aberdeen service is terminating at York at 3.52pm
  • 4pm London Kings Cross to Aberdeen service is terminating at Newcastle at 6.50pm

All other north of Edinburgh services are running as booked.

Those planning on travelling on the 2pm and 4pm Kings Cross to Aberdeen services on Wednesday are being advised to travel on the next available LNER service towards Edinburgh from York and Newcastle.

Buses to help passengers reach destinations in Tayside

National Rail also says rail replacement buses will be in operation on Wednesday from Edinburgh to some stations in Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen, Perthshire and Inverness, to allow passengers to reach their destinations.

Customers travelling to stations between Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee can also use their tickets on ScotRail services.

Passengers with LNER tickets booked for Thursday or Friday, which originate or terminate north of Edinburgh, can use them up to Tuesday (October 24).

ScotRail has yet to issue specific advice but is warning Storm Babet is “likely to cause disruption to services” and is urging passengers to check before travelling.

A weather warning for Tayside has been upgraded to amber as “exceptional” rainfall is predicted during Storm Babet.

Preparations are also under way in Perth and Kinross after flooding hit the region earlier this month.

