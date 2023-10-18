Chance to own 5-bedroom Dundee home for less than £300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to own 5-bedroom Dundee home for less than £300k

The property overlooks Swannie Ponds and has a summer house in the garden.

By Kieran Webster
front view of 91 Pitkerro Road in Dundee.
The house on Pitkerro Road, Dundee. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A five-bedroom home in Dundee has gone on the market for less than £300,000.

The property on Pitkerro Road, which also boasts two bathrooms and two sitting rooms, overlooks Swannie Ponds.

The house is up for sale at offers over £290,000 – and is among the cheapest properties of its size currently on offer in the city.

An aerial view of the Pitkerro Road property.
The property overlooks Swannie Ponds. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The spacious property includes a large living room with a feature fireplace, next to a separate family room.

There is also a modern kitchen and dining area, and a shower room.

One of the downstairs rooms is suitable to be used as either a study or a bedroom.

The living room with feature fireplace. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The spacious living room.
There is plenty of room for guests. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The cinema room
One of the smaller ground-floor rooms is also being used for family space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Another of the rooms downstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The modern white and grey kitchen.
The large, modern kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The dining area.
The spacious dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The downstairs shower room
The ground floor features a shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Four of the property’s five bedrooms can be found upstairs, alongside a bathroom.

There is also ample storage space and a utility room within the Pitkerro Road property.

The enclosed back garden features a small lawn and decking area, along with a wooden summer house – perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

one of the double-bedrooms upstairs.
There are four bedrooms upstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Another spacey bedroom at the property.
All the bedrooms offer a lot of space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The second upstairs bedroom.
Another double bedroom upstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
There is even space for a dressing room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The upstairs bathroom
The upstairs bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate.
A driveway and garage offer room for parking and storage. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The enclosed garden. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The garden has a small lawn and decking area. Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The garden also features a summer house. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

The property also features a “substantial” driveway and a garage, offering plenty of space for parking and storage.

The house is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Elsewhere in Dundee, work has begun on a “flagship” luxury homes development.

