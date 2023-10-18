Chance to own 5-bedroom Dundee home for less than £300k

A five-bedroom home in Dundee has gone on the market for less than £300,000.

The property on Pitkerro Road, which also boasts two bathrooms and two sitting rooms, overlooks Swannie Ponds.

The house is up for sale at offers over £290,000 – and is among the cheapest properties of its size currently on offer in the city.

The spacious property includes a large living room with a feature fireplace, next to a separate family room.

There is also a modern kitchen and dining area, and a shower room.

One of the downstairs rooms is suitable to be used as either a study or a bedroom.

Four of the property’s five bedrooms can be found upstairs, alongside a bathroom.

There is also ample storage space and a utility room within the Pitkerro Road property.

The enclosed back garden features a small lawn and decking area, along with a wooden summer house – perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The property also features a “substantial” driveway and a garage, offering plenty of space for parking and storage.

The house is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Elsewhere in Dundee, work has begun on a “flagship” luxury homes development.