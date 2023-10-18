Property Chance to own 5-bedroom Dundee home for less than £300k The property overlooks Swannie Ponds and has a summer house in the garden. By Kieran Webster October 18 2023, 8.50am Share Chance to own 5-bedroom Dundee home for less than £300k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4785943/5-bedroom-house-for-sale-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment The house on Pitkerro Road, Dundee. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A five-bedroom home in Dundee has gone on the market for less than £300,000. The property on Pitkerro Road, which also boasts two bathrooms and two sitting rooms, overlooks Swannie Ponds. The house is up for sale at offers over £290,000 – and is among the cheapest properties of its size currently on offer in the city. The property overlooks Swannie Ponds. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The spacious property includes a large living room with a feature fireplace, next to a separate family room. There is also a modern kitchen and dining area, and a shower room. One of the downstairs rooms is suitable to be used as either a study or a bedroom. The living room with feature fireplace. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate There is plenty of room for guests. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate One of the smaller ground-floor rooms is also being used for family space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Another of the rooms downstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The large, modern kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The spacious dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The ground floor features a shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Four of the property’s five bedrooms can be found upstairs, alongside a bathroom. There is also ample storage space and a utility room within the Pitkerro Road property. The enclosed back garden features a small lawn and decking area, along with a wooden summer house – perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There are four bedrooms upstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate All the bedrooms offer a lot of space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Another double bedroom upstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate There is even space for a dressing room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The upstairs bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate. A driveway and garage offer room for parking and storage. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The enclosed garden. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The garden has a small lawn and decking area. Rosie Fraser Real Estate The garden also features a summer house. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate. The property also features a “substantial” driveway and a garage, offering plenty of space for parking and storage. The house is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser Real Estate. Elsewhere in Dundee, work has begun on a “flagship” luxury homes development.
