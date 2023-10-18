St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov beaten by 30-yard wonder goal as Bulgaria suffer another defeat

Dimitar Mitov’s wait for a first win with Bulgaria goes on, after the St Johnstone goalkeeper and his national team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Albania.

The friendly was the former Cambridge United man’s second appearance for his country, having first been called up on the back of an impressive start to the season with Saints.

Bulgaria conceded a goal in either half – the first a close-range back post finish from Qazim Laci and the second a long-range strike by Ernest Muci.

ERNEST MUÇI 🇦🇱(2001) DOUBLES THE LEAD WITH A GOLAZO!!!

They are enduring a wretched run of form.

A winless run over 11 months has now reached nine and they are bottom of their Euro 2024 qualifying group with just two points to their name.

Of Saints’ October international trio, Max Kucheriavyi will be returning to McDiarmid Park the happiest.

His Ukraine under-21 side are top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group, having beaten England.

Kucheriavyi was an unused substitute in that match but featured in the victory against Luxembourg a few days earlier.

Sam McClelland played one game for Northern Ireland U21s but then injured his ankle in training and missed the second part of the double-header.