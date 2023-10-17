St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland injured on Northern Ireland duty

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland has picked up a training ground injury on Northern Ireland duty.

The young centre-back was ruled out of the under-21 clash with Serbia on Monday night and will now be assessed by the McDiarmid Park medical team.

Like his Perth team-mate, Dan Phillips, it is understood McClelland has sustained a high ankle sprain and is a major doubt for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell.

The former Chelsea player has featured seven times for Saints since signing a two-year deal in the summer.

Meanwhile, Max Kucheriavyi will return to Perth fully fit.

He was an unused substitute in Ukraine under-21s’ dramatic 3-2 victory over England, having come off the bench in last week’s European Championship qualifier against Luxembourg.