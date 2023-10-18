Bankfoot Army band musician brings PoppyScotland tour to home village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bankfoot Army band musician brings PoppyScotland tour to home village

Joanne Lumb started playing music at Bankfoot Primary School and now she is bringing the Royal Regiment of Scotland band to perform in the village

By Morag Lindsay
Joanne Lumb in regimental uniform playing French horn
Joanne Lumb will be part of the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland line-up in Bankfoot. Image: Joanne Lumb.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland has taken Joanne Lumb around the world.

The Perthshire musician and her Army bandmates have played at the military tattoo, the Queen’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation.

But few events will pack the emotional punch of the performance she is giving this Friday.

French horn player Joanne has persuaded colleagues to join her for a charity concert in her home village, Bankfoot.

She and the rest of the Royal Regiment of Scotland band will be raising the rafters at Bankfoot Church Hall.

The event – part of a five-date national tour in aid of PoppyScotland – will mark a homecoming for the 44-year-old.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on the esplanade in front of Edinburgh Castle.
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at Edinburgh Castle. Image: Joanne Lumb.

She first picked up an instrument as a pupil at Bankfoot Primary School.

That turned out to be the starting point for her love of music, her career, and even her marriage.

Joanne met husband Jon, who also plays the French horn, through the band.

They will both be part of the line-up at Friday evening’s show.

“We played Perth Concert Hall on our first tour,” said Joanne.

“And then I basically bullied the head of fundraising at PoppyScotland into bringing the show to Bankfoot Church.”

Joanne and Jon Lumb in band uniform outside stately home
Joanne and Jon Lumb on band duty with the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Joanne Lumb.

She added: “My mum and dad still live just up the road, and so does my primary five music teacher.

“This will my chance to show people what they helped me achieve; to thank all the people who believed in me when I was little.”

From Bankfoot Primary to Royal Regiment of Scotland band

Joanne started out on the trumpet as a little girl, and quickly switched to the French horn.

Bankfoot Primary had a visiting music teacher who spotted the eight-year-old’s potential.

Joanne and Jon Lumb in band uniforms holding French horns
Joanne and husband Jon both play French horn. Image: Joanne Lumb.

She started attending a Saturday morning music school and continued playing when she went on to Perth Grammar.

A teacher there encouraged her to join the Army reserves band.

And after studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now the Royal Conservatoire) she embarked on a full-time Army career.

Joanne has gone on to perform all over the world with the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The PoppyScotland tour is taking the musicians to venues across the country to raise money for the armed forces charity.

The concert, titled Heroes of the Screen, is a collaboration with folk musician and songwriter Alan Brydon.

Tickets for the Bankfoot show are available on the PoppyScotland website or at the door on Friday.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

 

Conversation