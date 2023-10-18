Bankfoot Army band musician brings PoppyScotland tour to home village

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland has taken Joanne Lumb around the world.

The Perthshire musician and her Army bandmates have played at the military tattoo, the Queen’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation.

But few events will pack the emotional punch of the performance she is giving this Friday.

French horn player Joanne has persuaded colleagues to join her for a charity concert in her home village, Bankfoot.

She and the rest of the Royal Regiment of Scotland band will be raising the rafters at Bankfoot Church Hall.

The event – part of a five-date national tour in aid of PoppyScotland – will mark a homecoming for the 44-year-old.

She first picked up an instrument as a pupil at Bankfoot Primary School.

That turned out to be the starting point for her love of music, her career, and even her marriage.

Joanne met husband Jon, who also plays the French horn, through the band.

They will both be part of the line-up at Friday evening’s show.

“We played Perth Concert Hall on our first tour,” said Joanne.

“And then I basically bullied the head of fundraising at PoppyScotland into bringing the show to Bankfoot Church.”

She added: “My mum and dad still live just up the road, and so does my primary five music teacher.

“This will my chance to show people what they helped me achieve; to thank all the people who believed in me when I was little.”

From Bankfoot Primary to Royal Regiment of Scotland band

Joanne started out on the trumpet as a little girl, and quickly switched to the French horn.

Bankfoot Primary had a visiting music teacher who spotted the eight-year-old’s potential.

She started attending a Saturday morning music school and continued playing when she went on to Perth Grammar.

A teacher there encouraged her to join the Army reserves band.

And after studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now the Royal Conservatoire) she embarked on a full-time Army career.

Joanne has gone on to perform all over the world with the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The PoppyScotland tour is taking the musicians to venues across the country to raise money for the armed forces charity.

The concert, titled Heroes of the Screen, is a collaboration with folk musician and songwriter Alan Brydon.

Tickets for the Bankfoot show are available on the PoppyScotland website or at the door on Friday.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.