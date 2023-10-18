Perth residents ‘unable to have visitors’ as council plans parking clampdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth residents ‘unable to have visitors’ as council plans parking clampdown

The council is to create no-parking zones in Muirton between 8am and 6pm.

By Kieran Webster
A map outlining the affected area and Justin Blyth, a Muirton Bank resident.
A map outlining the affected area and Justin Blyth, a Muirton Bank resident. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Residents in the Muirton area of Perth have voiced concern over new parking proposals in the area.

Perth and Kinross Council plans to impose restrictions on Muirton Bank, Harley Place, Harley Terrace and a section of Florence Place.

It will mean no parking between 8am and 6pm daily.

However, residents on the street have voiced concerns that it may stop visitors from coming to their homes.

They have until Friday to tell the council their views.

Muirton resident fears visitors will be unable to park

Justin Blyth, 50, says there has been a negative response to the proposals.

He said: “The majority on Muirton Bank are not massively happy.

“We have a major problem with commuter parking and a lot of it is council staff who park up at the far end and work in a nearby office.

“The problem has been getting worse for years and originally the council said residents would get parking permits.

“However, last month we found out it’s a blanket ‘no parking’ between 8am and 6pm, which isn’t great for most.”

Justin Blyth, who lives on Muirton Bank
Justin Blyth, 50, lives on Muirton Bank. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The maintenance manager, who has lived on the street since 2010, fears it will be tricky for relatives to visit.

He added: “There are still some parts in the area that will have free parking but where will elderly visitors and workmen park?”

Calls for resident parking permits on affected Perth streets

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous added: “Emergency services struggle to get down some of these streets.

Muirton Bank
Muirton Bank in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

“The other day an ambulance ended up blocking Florence Place.

“Initially when this was first discussed, we thought residents would get parking permits.

“But with these plans, if you’ve got some family visiting it would now have to be after 6pm.”

Man, 77, in favour of parking proposals

Chris Edwards, who is new to the area, was surprised when the proposals were announced.

The 58-year-old added: “I don’t think there seems to be a huge issue but there are peak times when commuters park here.

“It might cause issues with tradesmen and for elderly relatives to come to see their families.”

James Wilson on Harley Place.
James Wilson, 77, lives on Harley Place. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

However, Harley Place resident James Wilson is in favour of the new restrictions.

The retired 77-year-old said: “We need lines on Harley Place as the street is so narrow, compared to Muirton Bank.

“If someone is parked and the bin men or an ambulance comes along, they need to mount the pavement.

“One time a bin lorry couldn’t get through, so the collectors had to wheel the bins up the street.

“There’s a house getting renovated on this street and trade vehicles can barely get through.

“Someone said it will affect doctors and carers visiting people, but I don’t think the restrictions would apply to them.

“This street does get busy with people parking, especially people playing golf at the nearby course.”

A sign for Harley Place in Perth.
Parking restrictions may be imposed at Harley Place. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

A council spokesperson said: “At the request of the North Inch and Muirton Community Council and the local elected members we began the process of promoting a traffic regulation order (TRO) for waiting restrictions in Muirton Bank, Florence Place, Harley Place and Harley Terrace.

“The consultation period will close on October 20 2023.

“Once the consultation is concluded we will review all comments submitted and a final decision on whether the TRO should proceed will be made.

“A report will then go before the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee for determination in due course.”

Conversation