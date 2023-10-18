Perth residents ‘unable to have visitors’ as council plans parking clampdown

Residents in the Muirton area of Perth have voiced concern over new parking proposals in the area.

Perth and Kinross Council plans to impose restrictions on Muirton Bank, Harley Place, Harley Terrace and a section of Florence Place.

It will mean no parking between 8am and 6pm daily.

However, residents on the street have voiced concerns that it may stop visitors from coming to their homes.

They have until Friday to tell the council their views.

Muirton resident fears visitors will be unable to park

Justin Blyth, 50, says there has been a negative response to the proposals.

He said: “The majority on Muirton Bank are not massively happy.

“We have a major problem with commuter parking and a lot of it is council staff who park up at the far end and work in a nearby office.

“The problem has been getting worse for years and originally the council said residents would get parking permits.

“However, last month we found out it’s a blanket ‘no parking’ between 8am and 6pm, which isn’t great for most.”

The maintenance manager, who has lived on the street since 2010, fears it will be tricky for relatives to visit.

He added: “There are still some parts in the area that will have free parking but where will elderly visitors and workmen park?”

Calls for resident parking permits on affected Perth streets

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous added: “Emergency services struggle to get down some of these streets.

“The other day an ambulance ended up blocking Florence Place.

“Initially when this was first discussed, we thought residents would get parking permits.

“But with these plans, if you’ve got some family visiting it would now have to be after 6pm.”

Man, 77, in favour of parking proposals

Chris Edwards, who is new to the area, was surprised when the proposals were announced.

The 58-year-old added: “I don’t think there seems to be a huge issue but there are peak times when commuters park here.

“It might cause issues with tradesmen and for elderly relatives to come to see their families.”

However, Harley Place resident James Wilson is in favour of the new restrictions.

The retired 77-year-old said: “We need lines on Harley Place as the street is so narrow, compared to Muirton Bank.

“If someone is parked and the bin men or an ambulance comes along, they need to mount the pavement.

“One time a bin lorry couldn’t get through, so the collectors had to wheel the bins up the street.

“There’s a house getting renovated on this street and trade vehicles can barely get through.

“Someone said it will affect doctors and carers visiting people, but I don’t think the restrictions would apply to them.

“This street does get busy with people parking, especially people playing golf at the nearby course.”

A council spokesperson said: “At the request of the North Inch and Muirton Community Council and the local elected members we began the process of promoting a traffic regulation order (TRO) for waiting restrictions in Muirton Bank, Florence Place, Harley Place and Harley Terrace.

“The consultation period will close on October 20 2023.

“Once the consultation is concluded we will review all comments submitted and a final decision on whether the TRO should proceed will be made.

“A report will then go before the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee for determination in due course.”