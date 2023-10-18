Fife apartment with breathtaking views of Forth bridges up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife apartment with breathtaking views of Forth bridges up for sale

The two-bedroom property commands a prime coastal spot in Dalgety Bay.

By Neil Henderson
The Dalgety Bay apartment has amazing views over the Firth of Forth and iconic bridges.
The Dalgety Bay apartment has amazing views over the Firth of Forth and the iconic bridges. Image: Amazing Results

A Fife apartment with breathtaking views of the iconic Forth bridges is up for sale.

The two-bedroom property commands a prime coastal spot in Dalgety Bay.

Boasting two large bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms, the first-floor flat is ideal for families or couples who want to make the most of the beautiful Firth of Forth.

The two-bedroom Dalgety Bay apartment has just come on the market.
The flat sits on Inverkeithing Bay. Image: Amazing Results
The property is situated in Spinnaker Way on the Fife coast.
The property is situated on Spinnaker Way. Image: Amazing Results

The apartment on Spinnaker Way is accessed through a large hall, which leads to a bright and modern lounge.

The south-facing windows make the most of Inverkeithing Bay, the Forth and the bridges.

Patio doors also lead out onto a private balcony – the perfect spot to entertain or enjoy al-fresco dining overlooking the waterfront vistas.

A contemporary kitchen comes with integrated appliances and space for a breakfast table, with a second access point to the balcony.

The apartment is finished to a high standard throughout.
The entrance hallway. Image: Amazing Results
The large sized lounge area.
The bright lounge area. Image: Amazing Results
Another view of the lounge area.
The lounge has doors leading to the balcony. Image: Amazing Results
Kitchen which leads out onto a private balcony.
The kitchen also leads to the balcony. Image: Amazing Results.
Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom.
The master bedroom with in-built wardrobes. Image: Amazing Results
The second bathroom.
The en-suite shower room off the main bedroom. Image: Amazing Results
A second double bedroom.
The second double bedroom. Image: Amazing Results
En-suite bathroom.
The flat’s main bathroom. Image: Amazing Results

The Dalgety Bay apartment comes with a single garage and secure entry.

There is also a beautifully maintained communal garden, offering more outdoor space for the occupants.

The property is a short walk from the shoreline and the beach.

A stunning view from the balcony over Inverkeithing Bay.
One of the stunning views from the apartment block. Image: Amazing Results
The view over to the iconic bridges.
A view of the Forth bridges. Image: Amazing Results
Stunning beach area just yards from the apartment.
Inverkeithing Bay is just yards away. Image: Amazing Results
Another view of the beach.
The Fife flat is right on the beach. Image: Amazing Results
Communal garden.
The beautiful gardens. Image: Amazing Results
A front-view of the apartments.
The front of the apartment block. Image: Amazing Results

The apartment is being marketed by Amazing Results at offers over £235,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, an 18th-century Cupar home with six bedrooms, cellar and curved staircase has been put up for sale.

And a former church in a Fife hamlet could be sold for just £100,000.

