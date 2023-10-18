Fife apartment with breathtaking views of Forth bridges up for sale

A Fife apartment with breathtaking views of the iconic Forth bridges is up for sale.

The two-bedroom property commands a prime coastal spot in Dalgety Bay.

Boasting two large bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms, the first-floor flat is ideal for families or couples who want to make the most of the beautiful Firth of Forth.

The apartment on Spinnaker Way is accessed through a large hall, which leads to a bright and modern lounge.

The south-facing windows make the most of Inverkeithing Bay, the Forth and the bridges.

Patio doors also lead out onto a private balcony – the perfect spot to entertain or enjoy al-fresco dining overlooking the waterfront vistas.

A contemporary kitchen comes with integrated appliances and space for a breakfast table, with a second access point to the balcony.

The Dalgety Bay apartment comes with a single garage and secure entry.

There is also a beautifully maintained communal garden, offering more outdoor space for the occupants.

The property is a short walk from the shoreline and the beach.

The apartment is being marketed by Amazing Results at offers over £235,000.

