Fife apartment with breathtaking views of Forth bridges up for sale

A Fife apartment with breathtaking views of the iconic Forth bridges is up for sale.
The two-bedroom property commands a prime coastal spot in Dalgety Bay.
Boasting two large bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms, the first-floor flat is ideal for families or couples who want to make the most of the beautiful Firth of Forth.
The apartment on Spinnaker Way is accessed through a large hall, which leads to a bright and modern lounge.
The south-facing windows make the most of Inverkeithing Bay, the Forth and the bridges.
Patio doors also lead out onto a private balcony – the perfect spot to entertain or enjoy al-fresco dining overlooking the waterfront vistas.
A contemporary kitchen comes with integrated appliances and space for a breakfast table, with a second access point to the balcony.
The Dalgety Bay apartment comes with a single garage and secure entry.
There is also a beautifully maintained communal garden, offering more outdoor space for the occupants.
The property is a short walk from the shoreline and the beach.
The apartment is being marketed by Amazing Results at offers over £235,000.
Elsewhere in Fife, an 18th-century Cupar home with six bedrooms, cellar and curved staircase has been put up for sale.
And a former church in a Fife hamlet could be sold for just £100,000.
