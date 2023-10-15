For sale: 18th-century Fife home with six bedrooms, cellar and curved staircase

A historic Fife home dating back to the 18th century has gone on the market.

Craigrothie House, near Cupar, is category B-listed and offers extensive family living, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three separate living areas over three floors.

The property, which dates back to the 1730s, is full of character and is being marketed by Savills for offers over £500,000.

The house has a grand entrance with a gravelled driveway which passes through stone pillars with wrought iron gates before sweeping through the garden and up to the front of the building.

Inside, the home boasts a curved staircase leading to the upper levels, while a different staircase leads down to the vaulted cellar.

The current sitting and dining room features a high ceiling, large arched alcove, fireplace and marble mantel, and windows with working shutters overlooking the front garden.

The adjacent kitchen looks out onto the courtyard and could also accommodate a dining or family area.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a study, which could also be a bedroom, with views to the front garden.

There is also a generously-sized drawing room.

The floor above is currently used as a bedroom suite, with an en suite shower room and separate dressing room.

The top floor consists of three attic rooms.

Craigrothie House also has an integral flat with a sitting and dining room, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor which can be accessed from either the main entrance hall or its own external doors.

The main room of the annex has has a fireplace and double doors that open into the garden.

The property’s grounds include a range of outhouses, including the round icehouse which is also B-listed, and a walled courtyard.