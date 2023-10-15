For sale: 18th-century Fife home with six bedrooms, cellar and curved staircase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: 18th-century Fife home with six bedrooms, cellar and curved staircase

Craigrothie House, near Cupar, also has a separate flat.

By Ellidh Aitken
Craigrothie House, a B-listed 18th century home near Cupar, has gone up for sale. Image: Savills
Craigrothie House, a B-listed 18th century home near Cupar, has gone up for sale. Image: Savills

A historic Fife home dating back to the 18th century has gone on the market.

Craigrothie House, near Cupar, is category B-listed and offers extensive family living, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three separate living areas over three floors.

The property, which dates back to the 1730s, is full of character and is being marketed by Savills for offers over £500,000.

Entrance to the property is guarded by stone pillars and a wrought iron gate. Image: Savills
The building’s entranceway has unique tiling. Image: Savills
The house boasts a three-storey curved staircase. Image: Savills

The house has a grand entrance with a gravelled driveway which passes through stone pillars with wrought iron gates before sweeping through the garden and up to the front of the building.

Inside, the home boasts a curved staircase leading to the upper levels, while a different staircase leads down to the vaulted cellar.

The current sitting and dining room features a high ceiling, large arched alcove, fireplace and marble mantel, and windows with working shutters overlooking the front garden.

The adjacent kitchen looks out onto the courtyard and could also accommodate a dining or family area.

The building is set across three floors. Image: Savills.
The dining and living area has a large arched alcove. Image: Savills
The home has three living areas. Image: Savills
The kitchen looks out to the garden. Image: Savills

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a study, which could also be a bedroom, with views to the front garden.

There is also a generously-sized drawing room.

The floor above is currently used as a bedroom suite, with an en suite shower room and separate dressing room.

The top floor consists of three attic rooms.

The property has six bedrooms. Image: Savills
The main bedroom is situated on its own floor with an en suite and dressing room. Image: Savills
The house is traditionally decorated. Image: Savills

Craigrothie House also has an integral flat with a sitting and dining room, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor which can be accessed from either the main entrance hall or its own external doors.

The gardens feature a walled courtyard. Image: Savills
The old icehouse is category B-listed and now used for storage. Image: Savills

The main room of the annex has has a fireplace and double doors that open into the garden.

The property’s grounds include a range of outhouses, including the round icehouse which is also B-listed, and a walled courtyard.

