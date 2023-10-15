£40,000 win on football pools was start of Perth vehicle recovery business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£40,000 win on football pools was start of Perth vehicle recovery business

Auto Services Perth bought its first recovery vehicle in 1988 and today employs 65 staff.

Auto Services Perth director Steve Crozier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

Lady luck played a part in the early growth of long-running Tayside business Auto Services Perth which now employs a team of 65 staff.

The business was founded more than 40 years ago by Stephen Crozier and his father Jim.

The company has expanded greatly since then to be a commercial garage providing service maintenance of Isuzu, Maxus, Fiat, VW, Vauxhall, Mercedes Benz and Iveco, as well as MOTs of all vans and motorhomes.

The workshops are open long hours – from 7am till midnight Monday to Friday and a Saturday morning.

The business also has around 20 recovery vehicles working 24/7 for all the main breakdown companies, police, private customers and main dealerships in the Perth area.

Pools win kick-started Auto Services Perth

The venture initially came about because Steve didn’t like working for the railway.

His father, meanwhile, had been made redundant after working in the motor industry.

Jim used to do “homers” for friends and thought he could provide that service more formally.

Auto Services Perth director Mark Crozier with one of their recovery vehicles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The business began trading in 1981 from a unit in St Catherine’s Road, Perth.

Seven years later, Steve struck in lucky on the football pools, winning more than £40,000.

This allowed him to invest in the company’s first recovery vehicle.

Dealing with challenging trading conditions

The family-run firm has faced challenges over the decades, but perhaps surprisingly Covid wasn’t the biggest one.

Steve explained: “I think the credit crunch in 2009 was worse for us as we had just built new premises and the banks changed all the financial agreements.”

However, the pandemic still did have an impact on Auto Services Perth.

Steve added: “During Covid our recovery and rental died as no one was going anywhere, but the workshop remained busy as we work alongside SSE, Scottish Water, the ambulance service and all the dot.com providers who became very busy.”

Vehicle technician Yas Herath at work at Auto Services Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Directors Elaine, Mark Crozier and Steve Crozier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Steve said that current trading is now ahead of where it was in the last pre-Covid year of 2019.

This year has brought its own challenges for the business, which Stephen runs alongside wife Elaine and son Mark.

Steve said overheads have gone “through the roof” and prices have soared. All of that means profits are down.

He said: “Shortage of vehicle parts as a result of Brexit and the war in Ukraine mean vehicles are off the road longer waiting on parts which customers are unhappy about, but we can’t help it.”

Steve also highlighted a lack of qualified technicians as a major issue facing the business.

The company has investment plans, which include a new workshop. However, they are on hold until more trained staff can be recruited.

