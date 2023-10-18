RED 18-hour ‘danger to life’ rain warning issued for Tayside

An 18-hour red “danger to life” warning for rain has been issued for parts of Tayside.

Storm Babet is set to bring “exceptional” rainfall and strong winds to the region between Thursday and Friday.

The latest warning – the most severe issued by the Met Office – says lives could be put in danger by fast-flowing and deep floodwater.

The adverse conditions could also cause extensive flooding to homes and businesses.

Buildings and structures could also end up damaged or collapsed.

The warning also says communities could be cut off for several days.

The red rain warning mainly covers parts of Angus but could edge into areas of Perthshire.

It is in place from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday.

It comes as Storm Barbet has already forced the cancellation of some train services across Tayside and Fife with more disruption expected to follow.

Several other warnings for wind and rain are also in place across Tayside and Fife.

More to follow