Remote Perthshire shepherd’s hut with hot tub needs council consent to stay on Airbnb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Remote Perthshire shepherd’s hut with hot tub needs council consent to stay on Airbnb

Guests rate it highly, with one couple recently getting engaged there.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Shepherd's hut in Tamano Farm, near Braco,
The shepherd's hut in Tamano Farm, near Braco, Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Andrew Blyth

The owner of a remote shepherd hut is hoping Perth and Kinross Council thinks favourably of its Airbnb business.

A retrospective planning application has been submitted for a holiday let in Tamano Farm, near Braco.

Applicant Andrew Blyth seeks permission for the hut as well as raised decking and hardstanding, composting toilet, hot tub and outside shower and kitchen.

He says the property has accommodated more than 200 guests since 2019.

It is highly rated on Airbnb, with one couple recently getting engaged there.

Perthshire shepherd’s hut is ‘full of character’

The £130-a-night wooden building has two rooms.

The main room has a double bed, wood burner, table and sofa.

The back room contains a single sofa bed.

Outside there is a hot tub, kitchen with gas hob and BBQ.

Outdoor BBQ area with wood-fired hot tub at shepherd's hut in Tamano Farm, near Braco, Perthshire.
The outdoor BBQ area with wood-fired hot tub. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Andrew Blyth

The Airbnb listing says: “Tamano Farm is run as a small holding – we have sheep, donkeys and goats.

“It’s remote, rural, full of character and charm.

“The shepherd’s hut is located in a quiet corner overlooking the donkey paddock and stunning views of the Ochils.

“Guests have full access to wander round the rest of the grounds – the ponds, woodland and to play with the goats and say hello to the sheep and donkeys.

“This weekend retreat is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle.

His supporting statement says there have been “no complaints or concerns from any neighbours.”

Glowing comments on Airbnb

The accommodation has been a big hit on Airbnb, with an average rating of 4.98 out of 5 from 111 reviews.

Amy, who stayed in September 2023, wrote: “Wasn’t my first time staying and won’t be the last.

“Extra special this time round as we are leaving engaged!”

Back bedroom of the hut. Perth and Kinross Council/Andrew Blyth
The holiday let is popular with those seeking a relaxing getaway. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Andrew Blyth

Rachael, a guest in July 2023, wrote: “Our stay in The Shepherd’s Hut was perfect.

“The hut is cosy and has a really homely feel.

“It had everything we needed and had some really nice touches.

“The beds were comfortable and the sofa bed was perfect for our wee one.

“The outdoor hot tub was brilliant and the shower was hot and powerful. It was very refreshing showering outside!

“Our two-year-old loved walking around the farm and seeing all of the animals, it was such an amazing experience for him.”

Council to decide on holiday let proposal

The glowing reviews won’t necessarily curry favour with the council, though.

Planners recently refused a similar application for a £110-a-night holiday let in Perth with ‘superb’ rating on Booking.com

The flat in Craigie’s Raeburn Park has to close ‘immediately’ despite an average rating of 9.3 from 39 reviews.

The council will determine the Tamano Farm proposal in the upcoming weeks.

More from Perth & Kinross

Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years
Forteviot School exterior
Your chance to own historic Perthshire village school
Red weather warning across Tayside
RED 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside
A map outlining the affected area and Justin Blyth, a Muirton Bank resident.
Perth residents 'unable to have visitors' as council plans parking clampdown
2
Joanne Lumb in regimental uniform playing French horn
Bankfoot Army band musician brings PoppyScotland tour to home village
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
Some trains already cancelled as Tayside and Fife braces for Storm Babet
Gates to Perth Royal Infirmary
Perthshire patients face 150-mile trip to see out of hours doctor
5
Dunkeld Road in Perth
Police search for driver who hit pedestrian who was pushing pram in Perth
Killiecrankie Cottage and the proposed lift that was given planning permission.
Council 'wrong' for stopping Perthshire man from installing lift at home
Motorists to face delays on A9 north of Birnam until March 2024.
Roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld set to run until March 2024

Conversation