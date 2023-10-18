Remote Perthshire shepherd’s hut with hot tub needs council consent to stay on Airbnb

The owner of a remote shepherd hut is hoping Perth and Kinross Council thinks favourably of its Airbnb business.

A retrospective planning application has been submitted for a holiday let in Tamano Farm, near Braco.

Applicant Andrew Blyth seeks permission for the hut as well as raised decking and hardstanding, composting toilet, hot tub and outside shower and kitchen.

He says the property has accommodated more than 200 guests since 2019.

It is highly rated on Airbnb, with one couple recently getting engaged there.

Perthshire shepherd’s hut is ‘full of character’

The £130-a-night wooden building has two rooms.

The main room has a double bed, wood burner, table and sofa.

The back room contains a single sofa bed.

Outside there is a hot tub, kitchen with gas hob and BBQ.

The Airbnb listing says: “Tamano Farm is run as a small holding – we have sheep, donkeys and goats.

“It’s remote, rural, full of character and charm.

“The shepherd’s hut is located in a quiet corner overlooking the donkey paddock and stunning views of the Ochils.

“Guests have full access to wander round the rest of the grounds – the ponds, woodland and to play with the goats and say hello to the sheep and donkeys.

“This weekend retreat is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle.

His supporting statement says there have been “no complaints or concerns from any neighbours.”

Glowing comments on Airbnb

The accommodation has been a big hit on Airbnb, with an average rating of 4.98 out of 5 from 111 reviews.

Amy, who stayed in September 2023, wrote: “Wasn’t my first time staying and won’t be the last.

“Extra special this time round as we are leaving engaged!”

Rachael, a guest in July 2023, wrote: “Our stay in The Shepherd’s Hut was perfect.

“The hut is cosy and has a really homely feel.

“It had everything we needed and had some really nice touches.

“The beds were comfortable and the sofa bed was perfect for our wee one.

“The outdoor hot tub was brilliant and the shower was hot and powerful. It was very refreshing showering outside!

“Our two-year-old loved walking around the farm and seeing all of the animals, it was such an amazing experience for him.”

Council to decide on holiday let proposal

The glowing reviews won’t necessarily curry favour with the council, though.

Planners recently refused a similar application for a £110-a-night holiday let in Perth with ‘superb’ rating on Booking.com

The flat in Craigie’s Raeburn Park has to close ‘immediately’ despite an average rating of 9.3 from 39 reviews.

The council will determine the Tamano Farm proposal in the upcoming weeks.