Council orders closure of £110-a-night Perth holiday let with ‘superb’ rating on Booking.com

A short-term holiday let rated ‘superb’ on Booking.com has been ordered to close.

The ground-floor apartment in Craigie’s Raeburn Park has an average rating of 9.3 from 39 reviews on the travel site.

The two-bedroom property, run by Abernethy resident Katie Hall, also has an average rating of 4.8 (out of five) from five traveller reviews on Airbnb.

But Perth and Kinross Council says the business has to close immediately because it contravenes its policy on short-term lets.

Plaudits on Booking.com and Airbnb

The property, described on Airbnb as a “lovely cheery ground floor flat, close to town”,

has been accommodating guests since September 2022.

It boasts two double beds, a fully fitted kitchen, bath with overhead shower, private parking with allocated free space, and table and chairs for eating or for work space.

At £110 a night, it has been a big hit with guests from all over the world.

Michelle, from the US, rated it 10 out of 10 after staying in March 2023.

Her Booking.com review said: “So many personal touches – cute dishes, fresh flowers, warm throw blankets to get cozy watching TV after being out in the cold all day.

“Comfortable beds, good shower head with lots of hot water.”

A guest from April this year wrote: “The apartment was immaculate and well presented.

“Lovely flowers and Easter chocs for our arrival was a nice touch.

“Apartment was warm and comfortable.”

Perth and Kinross Council orders closure of holiday let

However, the council says the short-term let should “cease immediately to avoid formal enforcement being considered.”

It followed a decision by planning officers to turn down Ms Hall’s retrospective planning application.

The council’s draft guidance on short-term lets indicates that homes without their own door leading to the street or garden may be refused.

Ms Hall’s property is accessed off a shared hallway that also serves two other flats. There are six other flats in the three-storey block.

The officer report said: “Due to the shared entry arrangements and the flatted nature of the property, the proposal would result in an increased potential for noise nuisance and general disturbance.”

It says this would “impact adversely on the character and amenity of the local area, particularly the residential amenity of those living permanently in the residential block.”

There were no neighbour objections to the application.

Short-term let policy

The application was made due to a law change by the Scottish Government that requires short-term lets in residential properties to have planning consent.

The council says it has received 1,762 applications for short-term let licences ahead of the deadline of October 1, 2023.

Operators who continue without a short-term let licence could now face a fine of up to £2,500.