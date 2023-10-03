Council orders closure of £110-a-night Perth holiday let with ‘superb’ rating on Booking.com

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council orders closure of £110-a-night Perth holiday let with ‘superb’ rating on Booking.com

The apartment has to close 'immediately' despite an average rating of 9.3 from 39 reviews.

By Stephen Eighteen
A short-term holiday let in Raeburn Park, Perth.
A short-term holiday let in Craigie's Raeburn Park has been ordered to close. Image: Google Street View.

A short-term holiday let rated ‘superb’ on Booking.com has been ordered to close.

The ground-floor apartment in Craigie’s Raeburn Park has an average rating of 9.3 from 39 reviews on the travel site.

The two-bedroom property, run by Abernethy resident Katie Hall, also has an average rating of 4.8 (out of five) from five traveller reviews on Airbnb.

But Perth and Kinross Council says the business has to close immediately because it contravenes its policy on short-term lets.

Plaudits on Booking.com and Airbnb

The property, described on Airbnb as a “lovely cheery ground floor flat, close to town”,
has been accommodating guests since September 2022.

It boasts two double beds, a fully fitted kitchen, bath with overhead shower, private parking with allocated free space, and table and chairs for eating or for work space.

At £110 a night, it has been a big hit with guests from all over the world.

Booking.com reviews for Katie Hall's property in Perth's Raeburn Park.
Katie Hall’s property is a big hit with travellers who paid using Booking.com. Image: Booking.com.

Michelle, from the US, rated it 10 out of 10 after staying in March 2023.

Her Booking.com review said: “So many personal touches – cute dishes, fresh flowers, warm throw blankets to get cozy watching TV after being out in the cold all day.

“Comfortable beds, good shower head with lots of hot water.”

A guest from April this year wrote: “The apartment was immaculate and well presented.

“Lovely flowers and Easter chocs for our arrival was a nice touch.

“Apartment was warm and comfortable.”

Perth and Kinross Council orders closure of holiday let

However, the council says the short-term let should “cease immediately to avoid formal enforcement being considered.”

It followed a decision by planning officers to turn down Ms Hall’s retrospective planning application.

The council’s draft guidance on short-term lets indicates that homes without their own door leading to the street or garden may be refused.

Ms Hall’s property is accessed off a shared hallway that also serves two other flats.  There are six other flats in the three-storey block.

A block of flats in Raeburn Park, Craigie, Perth.
The property is accessed off a shared hallway that also serves two other flats. Image: Google Street View.

The officer report said: “Due to the shared entry arrangements and the flatted nature of the property, the proposal would result in an increased potential for noise nuisance and general disturbance.”

It says this would “impact adversely on the character and amenity of the local area, particularly the residential amenity of those living permanently in the residential block.”

There were no neighbour objections to the application.

Short-term let policy

The application was made due to a law change by the Scottish Government that requires short-term lets in residential properties to have planning consent.

The council says it has received 1,762 applications for short-term let licences ahead of the deadline of October 1, 2023.

Operators who continue without a short-term let licence could now face a fine of up to £2,500.

