Fife ‘Serious’ crash closes A92 in north-east Fife Three fire engines and a specialist fire unit have been called to the scene, along with police. By Andrew Robson October 3 2023, 1.59pm Share ‘Serious’ crash closes A92 in north-east Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4773144/a92-fife-crash-rathillet-kilmany/ Copy Link A lorry appears to have crashed into a field on the A92. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A “serious” crash has closed the A92 in north-east Fife. The road is shut in both directions between Rathillet and Kilmany. The incident was reported just after 1.30pm on Tuesday. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed three vehicles were involved. Emergency vehicles at the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Three fire engines and a specialist fire unit have been called to the scene, along with police. It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries. Pictures from the scene appear to show a lorry crashed into a field. A92 crash: ‘I could see a lorry in the field’ A motorist who was travelling northbound on the A92 said: “I obviously just missed the incident but I could see that a lorry was in a field to the left of the road. “The front of a car was also smashed to bits and there was debris all over the road.” Traffic Scotland described the collision as “serious”. It added: “Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.” More to follow