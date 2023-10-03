‘Serious’ crash closes A92 in north-east Fife

A “serious” crash has closed the A92 in north-east Fife.

The road is shut in both directions between Rathillet and Kilmany.

The incident was reported just after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed three vehicles were involved.

Three fire engines and a specialist fire unit have been called to the scene, along with police.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Pictures from the scene appear to show a lorry crashed into a field.

A92 crash: ‘I could see a lorry in the field’

A motorist who was travelling northbound on the A92 said: “I obviously just missed the incident but I could see that a lorry was in a field to the left of the road.

“The front of a car was also smashed to bits and there was debris all over the road.”

Traffic Scotland described the collision as “serious”.

It added: “Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

