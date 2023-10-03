Ayrshire-based contractor appointed to run three struggling Fife GP practices

A new GP contractor with 24,000 patients has been appointed to run three practices in Fife.

Ayrshire-based Dr Ginani and Partners will take over the management of Valleyfield Health Centre, near Dunfermline, which tried for three years to fill vacant posts.

They will also take on Kinghorn Medical Practice and the Links Practice in Burntisland, which has also been struggling to recruit.

All three surgeries have been run by NHS Fife since their previous GP partners gave up their contracts.

The health board announced in November it had launched a tender process in a bid to find new contractors.

Dr Gilani and Partners are part of Ayrshire Medical Group.

And they run several GP practices across Scotland.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Graeme Downie, who has campaigned for improvements at Valleyfield Health Centre, said the news was “a long time coming”.

‘Seamless transition for patients’

NHS Fife said that while each of Dr Gilani’s practices operate as stand-alone sites, they can draw on the group’s support.

A number of the group’s doctors have worked locally and visited the areas before submitting their bid.

Patients at all three Fife practices have been informed of the appointment by letter.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership director Nicky Connor said a detailed plan is being draw up to ensure a “seamless transition” for patients.

“We expect to complete the transition later this year,” she said.

New contractor can ‘pull on collective resources’

A spokesperson for Dr Gilani and Partners said the group had expanded in recent years.

“This enables us to pull on the collective resources we have across the group to provide the best possible local medical services for the communities we serve,” they said.

“We are also working very closely with NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure minimal disruption for patients.”

Valleyfield Health Centre was forced to rely on temporary staff with just one full-time doctor last year.

NHS Fife took over its running after worried patients warned someone could die as they waited for an appointment.

Valleyfield health centre news ‘a long time coming’

Labour councillor Graeme Downie, who supported a campaign for better services, has welcomed the news.

He said: “This news has been a long time coming.

“It’s very welcome that the contract for GP services has finally been awarded.”

“Bringing the GP service at Valleyfield up to where the community rightly expect it to be will take time.

“However, I hope the new providers will start making improvements immediately and I look forward to working with them and assisting in any way I can.”