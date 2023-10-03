Ayrshire-based contractor appointed to run three struggling Fife GP practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ayrshire-based contractor appointed to run three struggling Fife GP practices

Dr Gilani and Partners, of Ayrshire Medical Group, already operate several surgeries across Scotland, serving 24,000 patients.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor Graeme Downie has concerns about the Fife GP practice
Labour councillor Graeme Downie outside Valleyfield Health Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

A new GP contractor with 24,000 patients has been appointed to run three practices in Fife.

Ayrshire-based Dr Ginani and Partners will take over the management of Valleyfield Health Centre, near Dunfermline, which tried for three years to fill vacant posts.

They will also take on Kinghorn Medical Practice and the Links Practice in Burntisland, which has also been struggling to recruit.

Valleyfield Health Centre
Valleyfield Health Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

All three surgeries have been run by NHS Fife since their previous GP partners gave up their contracts.

The health board announced in November it had launched a tender process in a bid to find new contractors.

Dr Gilani and Partners are part of Ayrshire Medical Group.

And they run several GP practices across Scotland.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Graeme Downie, who has campaigned for improvements at Valleyfield Health Centre, said the news was “a long time coming”.

‘Seamless transition for patients’

NHS Fife said that while each of Dr Gilani’s practices operate as stand-alone sites, they can draw on the group’s support.

A number of the group’s doctors have worked locally and visited the areas before submitting their bid.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

Patients at all three Fife practices have been informed of the appointment by letter.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership director Nicky Connor said a detailed plan is being draw up to ensure a “seamless transition” for patients.

“We expect to complete the transition later this year,” she said.

New contractor can ‘pull on collective resources’

A spokesperson for Dr Gilani and Partners said the group had expanded in recent years.

“This enables us to pull on the collective resources we have across the group to provide the best possible local medical services for the communities we serve,” they said.

“We are also working very closely with NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure minimal disruption for patients.”

Valleyfield Health Centre was forced to rely on temporary staff with just one full-time doctor last year.

NHS Fife took over its running after worried patients warned someone could die as they waited for an appointment.

Valleyfield health centre news ‘a long time coming’

Labour councillor Graeme Downie, who supported a campaign for better services, has welcomed the news.

He said: “This news has been a long time coming.

“It’s very welcome that the contract for GP services has finally been awarded.”

“Bringing the GP service at Valleyfield up to where the community rightly expect it to be will take time.

“However, I hope the new providers will start making improvements immediately and I look forward to working with them and assisting in any way I can.”

