Teen’s ‘moment of stupidity’ sparked major blaze in rural Perthshire

Daniel Redfern admitted starting a fire in the countryside which spread across a field, causing flames as high as 10ft.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Redfern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A teenager who sparked a major blaze in the Perthshire countryside told police it had been a “moment of stupidity”.

Firefighters tackled 10-foot flames at a burning field west of Perth, the city’s sheriff court heard.

The three crews managed to stop the inferno from spreading to nearby buildings.

Daniel Redfern was earlier seen using a lighter to set fire to a small bush, before driving away.

The welder, now 20, appeared in the dock and admitted wilful fireraising at a field off an unclassified road between Little Glenshee and the B8063 on July 20 2021.

Observed through binoculars

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court a couple living near the spot heard the sound of engines being revved outside.

“They had been in their conservatory at about 9.45pm when they heard the noise heading towards their location.

“One of the witnesses picked up binoculars to check what was happening.

“He observed a Mini Cooper outside.”

The fire took hold in an empty field off an unclassified road in rural Perthshire. Image: Google

The prosecutor said: “The vehicle came to a stop and the accused stepped out.

“The witness watched him go to the rear of the vehicle.

“The accused then bent down and a spark was observed at his hand. This was followed by flames.”

The couple began calling the non-emergency 101 number.

“But while they were on the phone, the flames began to grow and spread,” said Ms Hendry.

“So the witness hung up and dialled 999.”

Redfern was seen getting back into the car, which drove off.

The couple took a note of its registration number.

Blaze was significant

Fire crews arrived about 20 minutes later.

The blaze was “well established” with 10-foot flames, said the fiscal depute.

Daniel Redfern pled guilty when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

“Crews managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to neighbouring fields or properties.

“The police arrived and saw the field had been significantly burnt.”

She said Redfern, of Glenartney Terrace, Perth, was traced by officers in the car not far from the scene.

“In his own words, he said he had a moment of stupidity and had made a terrible mistake,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard a fence was destroyed in the fire, costing its owner about £150 to replace.

There was no record of the total cost of the blaze.

Goodness knows why

Solicitor Linda Clark said her client had never been in trouble with the law before.

“On this night, he had been part of a group who had been out in their cars.

“At some point, the vehicle he was in stopped and he got out for a cigarette.

“And then goodness knows for what reason, he bent down and set fire to a small bush that was immediately in front of him.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Clark said: “He thought that the fire had gone out.

“But as he was travelling away, he turned back and it became apparent that it hadn’t gone out at all.

“They had actually turned around and were returning to the area when they saw the emergency services.”

Ms Clark said there was no suggestion her client, who was 18 at the time, tried to run off nor made any attempt to mislead police.

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentence for background reports.

