Storytelling festival celebrates our ‘Right To Be Human’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment What's On

Storytelling festival celebrates our ‘Right To Be Human’

Storytelling festival returns 13 - 29 October.

In partnership with Traditional Arts and Culture of Scotland and Scottish International Storytelling Festival
Group of storytellers looking up in a circle
Explore our #RightToBeHuman. Photograph by Neil Hanna.

As seasons change and the leaves turn golden and amber across the country, the love of storytelling remains the same.

This autumn, Scotland welcomes back Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Gather around, join in the ceilidh and experience a living flow of song, music, dance, story and wordplay.

Return of Scottish International Storytelling Festival 2023

Running from October 13-29 2023, storytellers and lovers of tales are invited to attend the world-famous Scottish International Storytelling Festival (SISF).

Following the great success of last year’s event, SISF encourages audiences across Scotland to come together and celebrate the 2023 festival theme of the ‘Right To Be Human’.

#RightToBeHuman

Falling on the year of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the theme of this year’s festival encourages audiences to consider the many challenges we face, from human health and wellbeing to the health and future of our planet.

This festival brings to light a worldwide movement to meet these challenges and to exist imaginatively, fairly and in community with the whole diversity of life.

Throughout history, storytelling has embraced these values. Today the need to come together and be more connected has never been more apparent.

Scottish International Storytelling Festival encourages us to celebrate our community, our connection to each other and the world around us, as well as exploring what it means to be human.

Celebrating our rights, SISF 2023 invites everyone to the ceilidh; locally, nationally and globally.

Here are just a few of the events due to take place during SISF 2023.

Open Hearth Sessions

Taking place throughout the festival, the Open Hearth sessions gather together storytellers and musicians for a relaxed evening of stories and music in the Netherbow Theatre.

As the darkness closes in and minds glow with pictures in the symbolic fire, this is a perfect way to end your day when attending SISF.

Open Hearth Events take place at 8PM on Friday October 13, Wednesday October 25 and Sunday 29 October.

Letters to Jackie

60 years ago in Dundee, DC Thomson’s Jackie magazine was a bestseller for the teenage market, and young readers flocked to Jackie’s ‘agony aunts’ Cathy and Clare with their problems.

Sgàthach Storytellers Bea Ferguson, Heather Yule and Maria Whatton bring the power of the old tales to answer problems of today.

Come and join these sublime storytellers in an interactive session of stories and music.

Letters to Jackie featuring Bea Ferguson, Heather Yule and Maria Whatton takes place on Sunday October 15 at 8PM.

Daniel Serridge presents Orpheus | Orfeo

Daniel Serridge, Heather Cartwright and Neil Wood.
Daniel Serridge gives the story of Orpheus and Eurydice a Scottish twist. Photograph by Greg McKinney.

The story of Orpheus and Eurydice is given a Scottish twist in this dark and dangerous telling of the famous Greek myth.

For this first time ever, the Shetland ballad of King Orfeo is swirled into the murky depths of Hades’ underworld. Storyteller Daniel Serridge, singer Heather Cartwright and harpist Neil Wood explore grief and loss, inspired by the words of people who live and work most closely with it.

Using metaphors contained within Greek Myth and Scottish Folklore, Daniel asks audiences to interrogate their own attitude to grief.

He said: “I hope this performance allows people to feel deeply about their own lives but in a safe and removed fashion, to empathise with characters and experiences fundamental to humanity. I hope to make the heart swell and the eyes well.”

Orpheus | Orfeo featuring Daniel Serridge takes place on Sunday October 22 at 8PM. 

Family-friendly and children’s events

David Francis and Isla
There are talks, workshops and countless events for children and the whole family. Photograph by Neil Hanna.

Grab the wee ones and take the whole family to this year’s SISF with many family-friendly and children’s events taking place. Here are just a few:

The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, a multisensory adventure, takes place at 11am on Saturday October 14 at the Scottish Storytelling Centre. Fun for everyone but particularly suitable for children with additional needs and their families and friends.

Isis and Osiris, a dance-filled interactive session, tells the story of ancient Egypt. It takes place at 2pm on Saturday October 14 at the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

Visual Fun With Sports, presented by Deaf Action, is a spectacular adventure into the world of sports. Originally performed at the Edinburgh Deaf Festival, this piece is performed in Visual Vernacular and British Sign Language, with a BSL interpreter providing a voiceover in English. It takes place at 1.30pm on Saturday October 21 at the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

Other ways to hear the tales of our right to be human

In addition to the dozens of performances and workshops throughout the festival, SISF has now launched a new podcast series, Another Story, exploring some of the themes featured in this year’s festival.

Tune in to hear some wonderful storytellers share their favourite tales and chat about all things storytelling, in Scotland and beyond. The six-episode series, available wherever you get your podcasts, will release a new episode every Tuesday leading up to Friday October 13 with a live festival event.

There’s also TALK – the Exhibition, in collaboration with the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival. This features the photography of men and highlights issues around masculinity and mental health, shining a light on the silent struggle of so many men. Starting Saturday October 7, the exhibition will be on until the end of the festival.

Still craving more stories? Anchored at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh but also taking place in regional venues, with affordable tickets, a podcast and a global lab workshop series available online, SISF is more accessible than ever.

See the full programme of performances and venues and learn more about this must-see festival.

More from What's On

Kids playing in Halloween costumes
6 spooktacular activities on during October
Explore our #RightToBeHuman. Photograph by Neil Hanna.
Falkland celebrating life and legacy of self taught artist Mary Barnes
Explore our #RightToBeHuman. Photograph by Neil Hanna.
John Power: 'The new Cast album is the best one in 25 years'
Oktoberfest will come to Dundee at the Slessor Gardens for the first time.
Oktoberfest Dundee: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens event
Explore our #RightToBeHuman. Photograph by Neil Hanna.
REVIEW: Four stars for 'timely, touching and whipcrack funny' Tally's Blood at Perth Theatre
Explore our #RightToBeHuman. Photograph by Neil Hanna.
Magician Ben Hart opens up on working with Tom Cruise and 'cliche' India trip…
Explore our #RightToBeHuman. Photograph by Neil Hanna.
Arbroath DJ insists it's possible to carve out a career without leaving Angus
Gareth Williams.
Composer who takes inspiration from last lines of famous Scottish novels to play at…
a woman dances in a field
Festival of the Future's must-attend events in Dundee 2023
Architect Kengo Kuma outside V&A Dundee in September 2018
V&A Dundee 5th anniversary: Why does iconic building continue to fascinate?
2