Ian Murray on Raith Rovers’ out-on-loan brigade as manager reveals thinking behind trio’s moves

Kieran Mitchell, Ethan Ross and Aaron Arnott are currently out on loan.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Kieran Mitchell, Ethan Ross and Aaron Arnott. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers' Kieran Mitchell, Ethan Ross and Aaron Arnott. Images: SNS.

With a much healthier squad this season, Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has been able to allow a selection of players to go out on loan.

One of those, goalkeeper Andy McNeill, has already been recalled following a recent injury to Robbie Thomson but gained valuable game time in his short spell at Edinburgh City.

Ethan Ross, Kieran Mitchell and Aaron Arnott remain away at Falkirk, East Fife and East Kilbride respectively.

Rovers’ boss explained the reasons behind Ross’ six-month loan to the Falkirk Stadium at the time and is delighted to see him make two starts in his three appearances so far.

Ethan Ross starts for ‘flying’ Falkirk

The 22-year-old winger started and was substituted in victories over Queen of the South and Kelty Hearts.

Last weekend, he came off the bench as a late substitute and was involved in Callumn Morrison’s stunning winner.

“Falkirk are flying at the moment,” Murray told Courier Sport. “It was important, as we said, for Ethan to get games and get plenty game time.

“That’s why we sent him out, we knew he wasn’t 90 minutes ready.

“Falkirk have got themselves a really good player, we’re getting the benefit of getting Ethan back up to match speed. So it’s all been positive.”

Another Raith player sent out to experience the pressure of a title challenge is midfielder Arnott who has joined Lowland League leaders East Kilbride.

He made his debut a week past Saturday in an 8-0 win over Whitehill Welfare in the Scottish Cup, completing the 90 minutes.

Ian Murray: We wanted to flip it this time

Arnott then retained his place for Saturday’s 2-0 win in the league over Civil Service Strollers.

“We’ll always keep tabs on Aaron,” added Murray. “It’s a great move because we want to give Aaron an environment in a team that needs to win.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“The demands on East Kilbride are they are expected to win the league.

“Last year, he was at Bonnyrigg and they had to fight and scratch for everything, it was really difficult for them.

“We wanted to try and flip it this time and get him somewhere where he wasn’t guaranteed a game and he was going to play with really good players and fight like mad.

“Even when they’re winning, it’s about that consistency and mindset.”

Raith Rovers star fighting for starts

Mitchell completes the trio of Rovers players currently plying their trade elsewhere after his move to East Fife.

His late strike on the opening day of the Championship season earned Rovers a point at Partick Thistle but he has found starts difficult to come by at either club since.

Mitchell has had to make do with minutes from the bench in four of his five appearances so far and started in the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Albion Rovers.

“Again, it’s really important they went out and played football,” said Murray.

“Kieran and Aaron are both footballers who have got to go and play.

“Kieran has gone out on loan a couple of times now. He’s at East Fife, so he’s not too far away from us.”

