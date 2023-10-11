Beautiful church in Fife hamlet Kemback on sale for £100k

Kemback Church has gone on sale for offers over £100,000.

The pretty church sits on an elevated site in the popular hamlet near Cupar. With a woodland backdrop and accessed from a quiet country lane it has an idyllic setting.

Congregation numbers have fallen in recent years and the Church of Scotland has decided the handsome building is now surplus to requirements.

The main worship hall measures more than 44 by 28 feet. There is also a first floor level measuring 16′ by 30’9″. The church has a mains supply of water and electricity.

Potential

The church is B listed and could potentially be suitable for conversion to a residential home, subject to obtaining permission.

It is believed there has been a church in Kemback since the 13th Century and the present church, the third to be built there, dates from 1814. It was renovated in the 1920s and contains an attractive stained glass window.

Any successful purchaser will need to negotiate with the church as to the future of the stained glass window and the war memorial that stands in the grounds.

Kemback is one of 52 churches and halls earmarked for potential closure in Fife as part of a drive by the Church of Scotland to save money.

St Fillan’s Church in Aberdous, 800-year old Culross Abbey, and St Monans Church and Burntisland Church are among other places of worship at risk of sale.