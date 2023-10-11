Beautiful church in Fife hamlet Kemback on sale for £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful church in Fife hamlet Kemback on sale for £100k

Kemback Church has a wonderful rural setting and could be suitable for a range of uses.

By Jack McKeown
Kemback Church has gone on sale. Image: Church of Scotland.
Kemback Church has gone on sale. Image: Church of Scotland.

Kemback Church has gone on sale for offers over £100,000.

The pretty church sits on an elevated site in the popular hamlet near Cupar. With a woodland backdrop and accessed from a quiet country lane it has an idyllic setting.

Congregation numbers have fallen in recent years and the Church of Scotland has decided the handsome building is now surplus to requirements.

The church hall seen from the balcony. Image: Church of Scotland.

The main worship hall measures more than 44 by 28 feet. There is also a first floor level measuring 16′ by 30’9″. The church has a mains supply of water and electricity.

Potential

The church is B listed and could potentially be suitable for conversion to a residential home, subject to obtaining permission.

It is believed there has been a church in Kemback since the 13th Century and the present church, the third to be built there, dates from 1814. It was renovated in the 1920s and contains an attractive stained glass window.

The church has the potential to be converted into a home. Image: Church of Scotland.

Any successful purchaser will need to negotiate with the church as to the future of the stained glass window and the war memorial that stands in the grounds.

Kemback is one of 52 churches and halls earmarked for potential closure in Fife as part of a drive by the Church of Scotland to save money.

St Fillan’s Church in Aberdous, 800-year old Culross Abbey, and St Monans Church and Burntisland Church are among other places of worship at risk of sale.

 

 

 

