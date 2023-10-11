Perth student nurse on sharing UEFA stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland cemented Euro 2028 co-host status

Perth student Isla Buchanan shared the UEFA headquarters stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland was named Euro 2028 co-host.

And the 23-year-old, who says being invited to the ceremony by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) was an “honour”, revealed the “down to earth” Welsh star was game for a laugh, despite high stakes in Switzerland.

Isla, who is in her third and final year studying to be a mental health nurse, was at UEFA’s Nyon HQ as the UK and Ireland’s joint bid to host the 2028 European Championships was declared successful.

Born and raised in Perth, she represented Scotland as youth ambassador alongside SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and president Mike Mulraney.

Fronted by retired Welsh star Gareth Bale, the joint bid’s success means Glasgow will become one of nine host cities for the tournament, with matches set to be staged at Hampden.

And Isla, who is also a category five referee, says she’ll never forget her Swiss experience.

“I remember getting the call to tell me I would be going and I couldn’t sit down for an hour after it,” she said.

“I was just so excited. I remember calling my parents to tell them what I’d been asked to do.

“It was really, really exciting stuff, then suddenly we were on the plane to Switzerland, so it came about really quickly.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Just incredible.”

The occasion itself would have been thrilling enough for Isla, but having the chance to meet former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star Bale was the icing on the cake.

The 34-year-old retired in January 2023 but was front and centre of the UK and Ireland’s Euro bid.

And the keen golfer, who played this year’s Dunhill Links Championship, was a charming presence in Nyon as the ceremony got underway.

“When I thought about what we were away to do it felt quite formal, but it was really quite relaxed,” said Isla.

“There was myself, the other youth ambassadors from the other countries, the executives from the different associations, then obviously Gareth Bale was there too.

“We knew he was coming but it was still really exciting to meet him in person.

“He was such a friendly guy.

“He was really down to earth, really engaging in conversation.

🗣️'Football is the reason I'm standing here today. It saved me' Isla Buchanan, who represented 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 as part of the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid team, shares how football helped her through mental health struggles ⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/NSdUvoLoRN — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) October 10, 2023

“I had a bit of a laugh with him when we were walking through the media zone about how he doesn’t miss doing that after matches.

“He was saying he’s really enjoying his retirement, so it was great to have a conversation with him.”

Isla, who has been forced to put down her referee’s notebook, cards and whistle as she recovers from a hip injury, is no stranger to the spotlight.

She has spoken previously of football’s importance to her own mental health journey and has been central to SFA campaigns on the topic.

And she is full of praise for the association and their work to highlight a subject close to her heart.

“The SFA have been incredible,” she said.

“The opportunities they’ve given me are incredible and they continue to come.

“It’s such an honour to be chosen to represent your country at things like this.

“With Scotland now hosting Euro 2028, hopefully there will be more chances to do things like this.”