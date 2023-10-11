Perth student nurse on sharing UEFA stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland cemented Euro 2028 co-host status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth student nurse on sharing UEFA stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland cemented Euro 2028 co-host status

Isla Buchanan was in Switzerland with the Scottish delegation as Hampden was awarded host venue status.

By Sean Hamilton
Gareth Bale poses for a selfie with Perth student Isla Buchanan at UEFA's Swiss base. Image: Isla Buchanan
Perth student Isla Buchanan shared the UEFA headquarters stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland was named Euro 2028 co-host.

And the 23-year-old, who says being invited to the ceremony by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) was an “honour”, revealed the “down to earth” Welsh star was game for a laugh, despite high stakes in Switzerland.

Isla, who is in her third and final year studying to be a mental health nurse, was at UEFA’s Nyon HQ as the UK and Ireland’s joint bid to host the 2028 European Championships was declared successful.

Born and raised in Perth, she represented Scotland as youth ambassador alongside SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and president Mike Mulraney.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell (left) with Isla Buchanan. Image: SFA

Fronted by retired Welsh star Gareth Bale, the joint bid’s success means Glasgow will become one of nine host cities for the tournament, with matches set to be staged at Hampden.

And Isla, who is also a category five referee, says she’ll never forget her Swiss experience.

“I remember getting the call to tell me I would be going and I couldn’t sit down for an hour after it,” she said.

“I was just so excited. I remember calling my parents to tell them what I’d been asked to do.

“It was really, really exciting stuff, then suddenly we were on the plane to Switzerland, so it came about really quickly.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Just incredible.”

Isla Buchanan takes a selfie with Gareth Bale and her fellow UK youth football ambassadors in Switzerland. Image: SFA

The occasion itself would have been thrilling enough for Isla, but having the chance to meet former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star Bale was the icing on the cake.

The 34-year-old retired in January 2023 but was front and centre of the UK and Ireland’s Euro bid.

And the keen golfer, who played this year’s Dunhill Links Championship, was a charming presence in Nyon as the ceremony got underway.

“When I thought about what we were away to do it felt quite formal, but it was really quite relaxed,” said Isla.

“There was myself, the other youth ambassadors from the other countries, the executives from the different associations, then obviously Gareth Bale was there too.

“We knew he was coming but it was still really exciting to meet him in person.

“He was such a friendly guy.

“He was really down to earth, really engaging in conversation.

“I had a bit of a laugh with him when we were walking through the media zone about how he doesn’t miss doing that after matches.

“He was saying he’s really enjoying his retirement, so it was great to have a conversation with him.”

Isla, who has been forced to put down her referee’s notebook, cards and whistle as she recovers from a hip injury, is no stranger to the spotlight.

She has spoken previously of football’s importance to her own mental health journey and has been central to SFA campaigns on the topic.

And she is full of praise for the association and their work to highlight a subject close to her heart.

“The SFA have been incredible,” she said.

“The opportunities they’ve given me are incredible and they continue to come.

“It’s such an honour to be chosen to represent your country at things like this.

“With Scotland now hosting Euro 2028, hopefully there will be more chances to do things like this.”

