Scotland success can inspire young Dundee stars says Tony Docherty as he points to Max Johnston example

Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson are in the Scotland U/21 squad while Lyall Cameron missed out due to injury.

By George Cran
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS
Dundee's Josh Mulligan is hoping to earn his 10th Scotland U/21 cap on Tuesday. Image: SNS

Scotland’s qualification for Euro 2024 with two games to spare has given the country a “real shot in the arm”.

And will provide major motivation for the nation’s young talent.

That’s according to Dundee manager Tony Docherty after seeing qualification confirmed for Steve Clarke’s men following Spain’s win over Norway.

With two of his young Dark Blues in the Scotland U/21 squad for tonight’s home clash against Malta, Docherty has a vested interest.

Josh Mulligan is hoping to earn his 10th U/21 cap after playing 90 minutes against Hungary on Friday while Fin Robertson is aiming for a debut after earning a maiden call-up.

Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Lyall Cameron, meanwhile, was forced to pull out with injury.

‘Aspiration’

And Docherty insists success at the top has a trickle-down effect.

“It’s a really positive situation across the board, everyone is buzzing,” the Dundee boss said.

“I’d like to congratulate Steve Clarke and his squad. It’s such a massive thing. Having been involved at international level, I know it’s such a huge thing.

“To qualify with two games left, you can’t underestimate how well they’ve done.

“They’ve given everybody in Scottish football and the nation a huge lift.

“For Dundee, we have young players in the U/21 squad and now that has to be their aspiration when they see the other boys in that squad.

“It just gives everybody a real shot in the arm.”

Max motivation

Mulligan, Cameron and Robertson don’t have to look too far for inspiration either.

On Monday their U/21 team-mate Max Johnston was moved up to the senior squad after injuries to Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey left Steve Clarke’s side short of full-backs.

The former Motherwell man, now at Sturm Graz in Austria, could follow in the footsteps of his father Allan by representing Scotland.

“That shows it can happen for these boys,” Docherty added.

Max Johnston in action
Max Johnston only made his U/21 debut on Friday – and was sent off – but has been called up to the senior squad. Image: SNS

“It’s the natural progression from the U/21 squad and it has to be the motivation.

“When the big team is doing so well, it’s a huge shot in the arm for everybody involved – down the age groups and at club level.

“So it’s a huge, huge thank you and congratulations to Steve Clarke and his squad.

“I’ve been involved with a lot of the players involved in the squad and it’s brilliant to see those players being rewarded because it’s such a good crop of young players.

“I’m delighted for them all.

“And we’re not just going into a tournament to make up the numbers, we now have the mentality and culture to look to progress.”

The Scotland U/21s face Malta at 5.30pm at Fir Park as they aim to build on Friday’s 3-1 win over Hungary.

The match will be broadcast live on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel.

Conversation