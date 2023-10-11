Dundee star Lyall Cameron pulls out of Scotland U/21 squad with injury

Dundee star Lyall Cameron is out of the Scotland U/21 double-header this week due to injury.

The young Scots are due to face Hungary on Friday night and Malta on Monday at Motherwell’s Fir Park.

However, Cameron won’t be among Scot Gemmill’s squad for the key Euro qualifiers after returning to Dundee.

The injury has not been specified.

Also out is former Hibs defender Josh Doig, who now plies his trade for Hellas Verona in Italy.

Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has been called up as a replacement.

Dundee will still be represented by Josh Mulligan as he bids to add to his eight U/21 caps.