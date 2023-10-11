Dundee star Lyall Cameron pulls out of Scotland U/21 squad with injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron pulls out of Scotland U/21 squad with injury

The Dark Blues attacker was due to face Hungary and Malta this week.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.

Dundee star Lyall Cameron is out of the Scotland U/21 double-header this week due to injury.

The young Scots are due to face Hungary on Friday night and Malta on Monday at Motherwell’s Fir Park.

However, Cameron won’t be among Scot Gemmill’s squad for the key Euro qualifiers after returning to Dundee.

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The injury has not been specified.

Also out is former Hibs defender Josh Doig, who now plies his trade for Hellas Verona in Italy.

Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has been called up as a replacement.

Dundee will still be represented by Josh Mulligan as he bids to add to his eight U/21 caps.

Dundee stars away on international duty: (clockwise from left) Owen Beck, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.
Dundee striker Diego Pineda. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee FC fans at Dens Park (left) and managing director John Nelms.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee's Greg Stewart celebrates against Dundee United.
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
