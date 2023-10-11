Dundee FC Dundee star Lyall Cameron pulls out of Scotland U/21 squad with injury The Dark Blues attacker was due to face Hungary and Malta this week. By George Cran October 11 2023, 12.55pm Share Dundee star Lyall Cameron pulls out of Scotland U/21 squad with injury Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4780586/dundee-fc-lyall-cameron-out-scotland-u-21-squad-injury/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS. Dundee star Lyall Cameron is out of the Scotland U/21 double-header this week due to injury. The young Scots are due to face Hungary on Friday night and Malta on Monday at Motherwell’s Fir Park. However, Cameron won’t be among Scot Gemmill’s squad for the key Euro qualifiers after returning to Dundee. Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock The injury has not been specified. Also out is former Hibs defender Josh Doig, who now plies his trade for Hellas Verona in Italy. Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has been called up as a replacement. Dundee will still be represented by Josh Mulligan as he bids to add to his eight U/21 caps. #SCO21s | Squad update. IN: Aidan Denholm.OUT: Josh Doig & Lyall Cameron.#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/bcC2526r0k — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 11, 2023
