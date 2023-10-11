Sven Sprangler loving ‘every single moment’ at St Johnstone after being advised to get a ‘normal job’ during long club search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler loving ‘every single moment’ at St Johnstone after being advised to get a ‘normal job’ during long club search

The Austrian midfielder has quickly become a fan favourite at McDiarmid Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Sven Sprangler is loving life with St Johnstone after leaving Austria. Image: SNS
Sven Sprangler is loving life with St Johnstone after leaving Austria. Image: SNS

Sven Sprangler went from starring in the Europa League to being advised to get a “normal job” by friends in just two years.

Now the Austrian star is loving “every single moment” of life at St Johnstone.

Sprangler was part of a Wolfsberger side that recorded back-to-back Europa League wins over CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord in December 2020.

The midfielder also faced Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur in the same tournament.

But after an injury lay-off that coincided with a change of manager, Sprangler found himself out of favour, then dropping down to the Austrian second tier for a spell with Verwarts Steyr.

Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale when Wolfsberger took on Spurs.
St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale. Image: Shutterstock.

Saints fans who have watched the 28-year-old in action will find it all-but inexplicable that his subsequent search for a new club bore no fruit until a conversation with an agent led to a trial in Perth.

His tough-tackling yet cultured displays in a team struggling for fluency have made him an instant favourite at McDiarmid Park.

And he is just as happy to be a St Johnstone player as the club’s fans are to have him in their side.

“It was a very strange situation to go from playing in the Europa League to having no club,” he told the Perthshire Advertiser.

“I thought after that I would get opportunities, but it never happened.

“Some of my friends told me I should just give up, get a normal job working 40 hours a week somewhere and play football part-time in the lower leagues.

“But I told them ‘no way, never’ because I believed in myself. That was never going to happen.

Sven Sprangler made his St Johnstone debut.
Sven Sprangler has already proved himself a relentless competitor in midfield for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I know that time will come in the future, hopefully in ten years or something, but I wasn’t ready for that. I knew I was capable of playing in a big country.

“It was frustrating being without a team but I didn’t give up.”

Sprangler has settled into life in Scotland quickly, despite enduring a red tape wrangle ahead of his Saints debut, and is loving his football just as much as the culture.

“I have enjoyed every single moment since I arrived here, it is different to back home in Austria,” he said.

“The intensity of the training here is higher, the games have more pressure on them and the quality is high.

“The people here are amazing, Scottish people are very nice and my team-mates have welcomed me.

“It has been very easy for me to come to a foreign country for the first time. I feel blessed to be here and want to give the club something back.”

Sprangler is fully committed to helping St Johnstone in their Premiership basement battle.

But having tasted European football – and victories at that level – he believes he can get back there.

“Playing in Europe against Spurs, Feyenoord and Dinamo Zagreb was an amazing experience,” he recalled.

“I had always wanted to play at that level in Europe and once you have done that you want to be there all the time.

“Can I get back to that sort of level? Of course. I can always improve and I want to improve.

“I think I will learn a lot from the experience here in Scotland. When you get the ball there is instant pressure on you and there are a lot of duels.

“It suits my game and I think I will be a better player for moving here.”

