Triple Dundee joy as Scottish Bafta nominations revealed

Broughty Ferry’s Neil Forsyth is in with a double chance of glory at this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards.

The 45-year-old has earned an individual nomination in the Writer Film/Television category for The Gold, the hit BBC series inspired by the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery.

And his award-winning Beeb drama Guilt – starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives – is up for Television Scripted.

Meanwhile, Brian Cox is nominated in the Actor Television category for his role as Logan Roy in the final series of global sensational Succession.

The 77-year-old Dundonian is up against Tony Curran (Mayflies), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) and Conor McCarron, one of the stars of Dog Days, the BBC drama set in the City of Discovery.

Elsewhere, there are two nominations for My Old School, the hit documentary about schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon starring Perthshire-born Hollywood star Alan Cumming.

MacKinnon later claimed enrolling at Dundee University rumbled his Brandon Lee identity.

‘Fills me with pride’

The Bafta Scotland Awards will be hosted by Anstruther’s Edith Bowman at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow on November 19.

She said: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards, it’s an honour to celebrate and shine a spotlight on brilliant Scottish talent, both behind and in front of the camera.

“An evening that always fills me with pride and has me skipping out the door completely inspired.”

Go to Bafta’s website to see the full list of nominations