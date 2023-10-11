Triple Dundee joy as Scottish Bafta nominations revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Triple Dundee joy as Scottish Bafta nominations revealed

Neil Forsyth and Brian Cox are up for accolades at this year's awards.

By Chloe Burrell
Neil Forsyth and Brian Cox.
Neil Forsyth and Brian Cox.

Broughty Ferry’s Neil Forsyth is in with a double chance of glory at this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards.

The 45-year-old has earned an individual nomination in the Writer Film/Television category for The Gold, the hit BBC series inspired by the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery.

And his award-winning Beeb drama Guilt – starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives – is up for Television Scripted.

Meanwhile, Brian Cox is nominated in the Actor Television category for his role as Logan Roy in the final series of global sensational Succession.

The 77-year-old Dundonian is up against Tony Curran (Mayflies), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) and Conor McCarron, one of the stars of Dog Days, the BBC drama set in the City of Discovery.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in TV hit Succession.

Elsewhere, there are two nominations for My Old School, the hit documentary about schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon starring Perthshire-born Hollywood star Alan Cumming.

MacKinnon later claimed enrolling at Dundee University rumbled his Brandon Lee identity.

Alan Cumming portrays Brian MacKinnon aka Brandon Lee in My Old School. Image: BBC Scotland.
Edith Bowman.

‘Fills me with pride’

The Bafta Scotland Awards will be hosted by Anstruther’s Edith Bowman at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow on November 19.

She said: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards, it’s an honour to celebrate and shine a spotlight on brilliant Scottish talent, both behind and in front of the camera.

“An evening that always fills me with pride and has me skipping out the door completely inspired.”

Go to Bafta’s website to see the full list of nominations

More from TV & Film

Coronation Street actress Barbara Knox recently turned 90 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronation Street’s Barbara Knox to feature in documentary celebrating her 90th
Holly Willoughby has left ITV’s This Morning (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby’s top moments on ITV’s This Morning
Holly Willoughby ‘s former co-presenters paid tribute to her (Ian West/PA)
This Morning presenters: Holly Willoughby will forever be one of us
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal star in Aftersun (PA)
Acclaimed drama Aftersun leads nominations in Bafta Scotland awards
The BBC has been attacked by senior Conservatives over its description of Hamas (Lucy North/PA)
BBC defends language on Hamas after attacks by senior Tories
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly sent best wishes to Holly Willoughby as she spoke of the ‘terribly difficult decision’ the TV star had to make in announcing that she will not be returning to This Morning (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly wishes Holly Willoughby ‘all the best’ after ‘difficult decision’
Steve Rider (Yui Mok/PA)
Steve Rider urges men to get checked after prostate cancer diagnosis
Holly Willoughby has left This Morning (Lucy North/PA)
This Morning stars brand Holly Willoughby departure ‘sad day’
Dame Judi Dench is to feature in new documentary, Shakespeare: Rise Of A Genius, which is part of a new BBC season on the playwright (Yui Mok/PA)
Judi Dench and Helen Mirren to feature in BBC Shakespeare documentary
Actress Sue Nicholls who plays Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street (Dave Thompson/PA)
Coronation Street’s Audrey to confront serial killer son Stephen

Conversation