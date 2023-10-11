Leviton Investment Boost Shows Commitment to Glenrothes Facility

Courier Business Awards 2023 Finalist, Leviton Network Solutions Europe, this year completed an investment into a range of projects at its Glenrothes manufacturing facility worth over £2 million.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The carbon-neutral facility serves as Leviton Network Solutions EMEA headquarters where it manufactures high-performance fibre optic and copper cabling and make-to-order pre-terminated cable assemblies.

These investments include new production equipment to meet demand for Leviton’s latest high-speed ethernet cables. Also, £600,000 was used to further Leviton’s sustainability commitments with the installation of solar energy panels.

Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton Network Solutions Europe, said: “The ability to generate solar energy onsite will help us offset soaring and unpredictable energy costs in the UK and supports our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, developing clean, renewable energy, and reducing our carbon footprint.”

Part of the Glenrothes community for 50 years

These new investments are part of Leviton’s long history of manufacturing investment in Glenrothes.

When the Glenrothes location was established over fifty years ago, it couldn’t have been predicted how the hardworking members of the community would impact Leviton’s growth and development.

In 1972, the manufacturing facility was founded as Brand-Rex Limited, a joint computer cabling production venture between the US-based Brand-Rex Corporation and British Enkalon. Leviton acquired Brand-Rex in 2015, solidifying its ability to support customers globally as a single source for complete end-to-end cabling systems.

After quickly becoming an important manufacturer of new cables for the emerging computer industry, the site’s capabilities later grew to become an industry leader in the development of structured cabling systems, now the foundation of all in-building IT networks.

From Glenrothes to all over the globe

As computing technology expanded, so did the rapid roll-out of data centres around the world. Leviton invested in a new data centre production cell in 2017, enabling the Glenrothes facility to produce custom configurable pre-terminated fibre cables and cassettes for rapid delivery to data centres throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

From the production floors in Glenrothes, global data centres, enterprises, and industrial markets are served, including international blue-chip companies, as well as many mid-size businesses. Our people provide our customers with the products they need to connect their networks and the post-sale service to ensure success. Our customer’s success is our success.

The Glenrothes facility has done more than simply adapt to the various product demands of the last 50 years. With the talented and driven community members in Glenrothes, we have been afforded the opportunity to develop strong teams for the design, manufacture, and sale of cabling and connectivity that connects the world today and tomorrow.

Leading the way in sustainability

As a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fibre cabling systems, Leviton plays its role in improving sustainability efforts. Sustainability is a core tenet of our UK operations. In 2011, the Glenrothes facility became the first data communications factory to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe, with BSI PAS 2060 verification.

Environmental impact is considered at every step of Leviton’s product development process, from material sourcing to final packaging and logistics. Given network solutions products are used in data centres, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities, and commercial mixed-use markets around the world, Leviton’s sustainability efforts are woven into the structured cabling infrastructure around the world.

Leviton’s production scale is only possible due to its relationship to the local community and its customers. In Glenrothes, we work with students at the local high school, educating the next generation of technology experts and end users. By working with the local community, we enrich a global network of factories that support our network infrastructure business.

Start or continue your career at Leviton

Even though these latest investments will provide Leviton with more capacity and capability to support our incredible growth, we need more employees to further support our growth.

Join your community members at Leviton to start or continue your career. Whether it is hourly factory opportunities or professional-level technical and engineering positions, Leviton offers an exciting future with loads of opportunity for those that want it.

Leviton Network Solutions look forward to a bright future together over the coming years, and say thank you to the community in Fife and beyond for all your support.