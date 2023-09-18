St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns to Perth

There was also good news regarding captain Liam Gordon.

By Eric Nicolson
Nicky Clark, Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright could all feature in the St Johnstone squad against Hibs.
Nicky Clark, Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright could all feature in the St Johnstone squad against Hibs.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean could have THREE extra players to call upon for the trip to face Hibs this weekend.

Sven Sprangler is back at McDiarmid Park, having cleared the latest hurdle in his work permit saga.

Saints are now hoping that the green light is imminent to finally confirm the Austrian midfielder as a useable Premiership player.

Drey Wright is set to make his comeback after six weeks out with a calf injury, while Nicky Clark is also a contender for Easter Road, as things stands.

There was further good news to report on captain Liam Gordon, who was taken off early in the Rangers match on Saturday following a clash of heads.

“Liam has been to the hospital,” said MacLean.

“He got a CT scan just in case and everything came back clear.

“He needs to go through the protocols and he has been feeling better.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon after sustaining a head injury.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon after sustaining a head injury. Image: Shutterstock.

“If he passes all the tests, he will be available for the weekend.

“You need to give him time, follow protocols and go with what the doctor is saying.

“Fingers crossed he will be OK for Saturday.”

Sven Sprangler ‘passed his test’ and may make St Johnstone debut

The Perth boss added: “Sven passed his test and now we’re trying to speed up the process.

“He’s back in today and he’ll train all week.

“We’re just waiting for that clearance to come through.

“He’s played an hour in a bounce game and 90 minutes when we played St Mirren.

“I wouldn’t have any problems playing him. He’s a fit boy.

“Drey did bits and pieces last week.

“He will hopefully have a good week of training and be available for the weekend.

“The same with Nicky Clark. We hope he will be available for Saturday.”

Steven McLean’s Rangers reflections

Meanwhile, MacLean has called for consistency from Premiership referees after two Chris Kane penalty claims were turned down at the weekend.

Watching the match back confirmed his suspicion that Saints had been unlucky.

There was nothing unfortunate about the goals they conceded, though.

“They were both poor,” he said.

“The first one, we shouldn’t take the set-play short. It was a poor decision.

“We get back in, but we need to stop the cross and then mark in the box.

“We created moments in the second half but you need to take them against the big sides.

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe goes close.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe goes close. Image: SNS.

“We could have had two penalties as well.

“If the on-field decision was a penalty for both of them, I think they stand.

“Butland collides with Kano and I can see why they haven’t given it but there is contact there.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, it maybe would’ve been a foul.

“Then there are arms around Kano. It’s a penalty.

“And I’ve seen penalties given for it. You’re looking for consistency.”

