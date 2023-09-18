St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns to Perth

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean could have THREE extra players to call upon for the trip to face Hibs this weekend.

Sven Sprangler is back at McDiarmid Park, having cleared the latest hurdle in his work permit saga.

Saints are now hoping that the green light is imminent to finally confirm the Austrian midfielder as a useable Premiership player.

Drey Wright is set to make his comeback after six weeks out with a calf injury, while Nicky Clark is also a contender for Easter Road, as things stands.

There was further good news to report on captain Liam Gordon, who was taken off early in the Rangers match on Saturday following a clash of heads.

“Liam has been to the hospital,” said MacLean.

“He got a CT scan just in case and everything came back clear.

“He needs to go through the protocols and he has been feeling better.

“If he passes all the tests, he will be available for the weekend.

“You need to give him time, follow protocols and go with what the doctor is saying.

“Fingers crossed he will be OK for Saturday.”

Sven Sprangler ‘passed his test’ and may make St Johnstone debut

The Perth boss added: “Sven passed his test and now we’re trying to speed up the process.

“He’s back in today and he’ll train all week.

“We’re just waiting for that clearance to come through.

“He’s played an hour in a bounce game and 90 minutes when we played St Mirren.

“I wouldn’t have any problems playing him. He’s a fit boy.

“Drey did bits and pieces last week.

“He will hopefully have a good week of training and be available for the weekend.

“The same with Nicky Clark. We hope he will be available for Saturday.”

Steven McLean’s Rangers reflections

Meanwhile, MacLean has called for consistency from Premiership referees after two Chris Kane penalty claims were turned down at the weekend.

Watching the match back confirmed his suspicion that Saints had been unlucky.

There was nothing unfortunate about the goals they conceded, though.

“They were both poor,” he said.

“The first one, we shouldn’t take the set-play short. It was a poor decision.

“We get back in, but we need to stop the cross and then mark in the box.

“We created moments in the second half but you need to take them against the big sides.

“We could have had two penalties as well.

“If the on-field decision was a penalty for both of them, I think they stand.

“Butland collides with Kano and I can see why they haven’t given it but there is contact there.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, it maybe would’ve been a foul.

“Then there are arms around Kano. It’s a penalty.

“And I’ve seen penalties given for it. You’re looking for consistency.”