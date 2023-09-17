3 St Johnstone talking points as Michael Beale reveals Rangers tactic that Saints will have to deal with in future weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Michael Beale reveals Rangers tactic that Saints will have to deal with in future weeks

Saints should have been awarded a penalty, Chris Kane has nailed down his place and lack of pace at the back remains a concern.

Steven MacLean and Michael Beale have an in-match chat.
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale have an in-match chat. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone couldn’t turn two Premiership draws in a row into three at the weekend.

Following a share of the points against Celtic and Dundee it was defeat to Rangers.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from Saturday lunchtime’s contest.

Two VAR close-calls, one big mistake

Rangers deserved their win.

The Ibrox side weren’t that impressive by Old Firm standards but they scored two good goals from their perspective and eased the pressure on Michael Beale.

It would have been interesting to see how they reacted to their lead being wiped out and three stands’ worth of fans turning on them early in the second half, though.

And Saints should have been granted the opportunity to do just that from the penalty spot.

I still can’t make my mind up about the Butland-Kane incident so can understand the VAR official not seeing an obvious refereeing error.

Of the two long checks, the second was the one that should have resulted in Nick Walsh being sent to the pitch-side monitor.

What is and isn’t a penalty seems to change every summer, sometimes mid-season, but both arms around an opponent causing him to go to the ground when a corner has been taken is still an offence as far as I’m aware.

The Kane effect

A bit like with Stevie May, only people who have regularly watched St Johnstone over the last decade truly appreciate Chris Kane.

Much has been said and written about his return to the Saints side in the last couple of weeks and Saturday was further evidence of his worth.

Even in a game like this when his team didn’t see much of the ball, things happens around him.

Like those two penalty claims.

Kane put himself about, occupied the Rangers centre-halves, won a few headers and produced link-up play that fully justified his first league selection from the start for the best part of two years.

Chris Kane made a nuisance of himself for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Chris Kane made a nuisance of himself for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS.

He looked and played like a robust number nine and let’s hope that his body holds up to week on week top-flight football and he stays that way.

Kane has gone from impact sub to starter and now to one of the first names on the team-sheet very quickly.

The position of who plays in the role just off him remains up for grabs, with Graham Carey making more of an impact when he went wide in the second half than he did through the middle in the first.

But it will be a case of Kane and one other against Hibs.

Pace at the back

In his post-match media conference, Beale went into detail about his game-plan and the main attacking avenues he had identified.

An “area that we targeted with St Johnstone was up and around their centre-backs,” he said.

You would imagine this will become a recurring theme of opposition analysis given none of the three central defenders who have started for the Perth side in the Premiership so far – Liam Gordon, Andy Considine and Sam McClelland – are blessed with raw pace.

Sound positional play and team shape can compensate for that, of course, with the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park a perfect example.

Over 90-plus minutes, Saints were never stretched that day.

The same was the case for big spells of Saturday’s match as well.

They are probably at their most vulnerable when they cough possession up pushing forward, as was the case for Rangers’ second goal.

Maybe a few weeks deeper into the season, Dare Olufunwa will have the match fitness to get back and snuff out the danger of a counter-attack like that.

With more Premiership game-time under his belt, he might also become a serious contender to be deployed in the middle of the back four – the position the former Southampton and Liverpool defender played most of his development football at.

That’s unlikely to happen at Easter Road next weekend.

But, with Hibs carrying one of the quickest forward lines in the league, it’s likely to be a similar exam paper MacLean and his defenders will be set.

