Zach Robinson is Dundee doubt after ‘blatant foul’ before Celtic goal ‘left him on treatment table since’

Zach Robinson is a Dundee doubt for this weekend’s home clash with Kilmarnock following Saturday’s defeat to Celtic.

That was after being sandwiched by challenges from Gustaf Lagerbielke and Matt O’Riley and left in a heap on the ground – a “blatant foul” insists Dens boss Tony Docherty.

To add insult to injury, the Hoops made the extra man count immediately as Kyogo Furuhashi made it 2-0 on 63 minutes.

On top of a debatable penalty decision that went in the home side’s favour, Docherty was unhappy with the key decisions that went against his team.

And now he has some injury issues to deal with.

“We picked up a few knocks – Ryan Howley picked up an ankle problem and Zach Robinson is struggling,” he revealed.

“That came from what I thought was a blatant foul ahead of Celtic’s second goal.

“Two players clattered into him and Zach has been on the treatment table since. I don’t understand why that wasn’t given.

“He’s a doubt now for next week against Kilmarnock.”

‘Specific role’

With Robinson out of the game, Celtic found Calum McGregor in space in midfield and the Scotland international chipped an inch-perfect ball in for Kyogo to score.

It was the first time throughout the game that McGregor got any sort of space to hurt the Dark Blues.

And Docherty revealed that was because it was Robinson’s job to deny him time on the ball.

“Zach had a specific role to play close to Callum McGregor to nullify his quality from the middle of the park,” the Dundee boss explained.

“Suddenly McGregor has space and time to pick out a pass over the top and we are 2-0 down. That floors you.

“We’re really disappointed with that and, with the penalty decision, I feel like my players have been really harshly treated.

“I’m still not convinced it should have been a penalty either, I saw much worse challenges across the weekend in other games that weren’t penalised.”

Injuries

Robinson and Howley were both substituted moments after that second goal went in.

Robinson obviously suffering from the thigh injury suffered in that challenge while Howley rolled his ankle in the first half.

On top of those two, Fin Robertson also picked up a knock but the hope is he will be fit to face Killie after starting Dundee’s last three Premiership matches.