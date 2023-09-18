Zach Robinson is Dundee doubt after ‘blatant foul’ before Celtic goal ‘left him on treatment table since’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Zach Robinson is Dundee doubt after ‘blatant foul’ before Celtic goal ‘left him on treatment table since’

The Dark Blues striker was substituted shortly after Kyogo made it 2-0 at Parkhead on Saturday.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS

Zach Robinson is a Dundee doubt for this weekend’s home clash with Kilmarnock following Saturday’s defeat to Celtic.

That was after being sandwiched by challenges from Gustaf Lagerbielke and Matt O’Riley and left in a heap on the ground – a “blatant foul” insists Dens boss Tony Docherty.

To add insult to injury, the Hoops made the extra man count immediately as Kyogo Furuhashi made it 2-0 on 63 minutes.

On top of a debatable penalty decision that went in the home side’s favour, Docherty was unhappy with the key decisions that went against his team.

And now he has some injury issues to deal with.

“We picked up a few knocks – Ryan Howley picked up an ankle problem and Zach Robinson is struggling,” he revealed.

Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

“That came from what I thought was a blatant foul ahead of Celtic’s second goal.

“Two players clattered into him and Zach has been on the treatment table since. I don’t understand why that wasn’t given.

“He’s a doubt now for next week against Kilmarnock.”

‘Specific role’

With Robinson out of the game, Celtic found Calum McGregor in space in midfield and the Scotland international chipped an inch-perfect ball in for Kyogo to score.

It was the first time throughout the game that McGregor got any sort of space to hurt the Dark Blues.

And Docherty revealed that was because it was Robinson’s job to deny him time on the ball.

“Zach had a specific role to play close to Callum McGregor to nullify his quality from the middle of the park,” the Dundee boss explained.

“Suddenly McGregor has space and time to pick out a pass over the top and we are 2-0 down. That floors you.

“We’re really disappointed with that and, with the penalty decision, I feel like my players have been really harshly treated.

“I’m still not convinced it should have been a penalty either, I saw much worse challenges across the weekend in other games that weren’t penalised.”

Injuries

Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Robinson and Howley were both substituted moments after that second goal went in.

Robinson obviously suffering from the thigh injury suffered in that challenge while Howley rolled his ankle in the first half.

On top of those two, Fin Robertson also picked up a knock but the hope is he will be fit to face Killie after starting Dundee’s last three Premiership matches.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need to give themselves timely Premiership boost
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
Dundee youth star Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up from Dee favourite James Grady
On-loan Dundee defender Tyler French hares after Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Tyler French debut dubbed 'outstanding' after on-loan Dundee man helps Morton to Dundee United…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee disappointment at Celtic can't linger insists Cammy Kerr as he explains difficulty of…
Dundee FC midfielder Ryan Howley takes on Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson
Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives his verdict on Celtic penalty as he challenges Dark…
Dundee faced Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Second-half surge sees Dark Blues beaten at Parkhead
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Dundee star Zach Robinson insists 'there's more to come' from him this season as…
Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak. Images: StatsBomb and Craig Brown/DAFC.
What Alex Jakubiak's time at Dundee tells us about his Dunfermline prospects
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty explains key Dundee positive ahead of Celtic test

Conversation