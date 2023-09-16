Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives his verdict on Celtic penalty as he challenges Dark Blues for reaction to Parkhead defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives his verdict on Celtic penalty as he challenges Dark Blues for reaction to Parkhead defeat

Docherty's side were beaten 3-0 away to the champions.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has urged his Dundee players to respond to their 3-0 defeat at Celtic.

The Dark Blues kept things tight in the first half at Parkhead – and could have taken the lead – but a debatable penalty shortly after half-time broke the deadlock.

The champions then upped the ante to add goal No 2 through Kyogo Furuhashi and a third thanks to Matt O’Riley.

The Dark Blues boss, though, points to the concession of the penalty as his main disappointment.

Penalty

David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS
David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS

New signing Ryan Howley was adjudged to have fouled David Turnbull on the edge of the area, only for VAR to say it was inside the box and a penalty should be given.

“I don’t think Ryan needs to challenge for the ball. David Turnbull has been cute and used his body,” Docherty said.

“I’m not sure if it’s in the box. The ball definitely isn’t.

“But to lose the all-important goal in the game to that is very disappointing.”

Reaction

Dundee stood up to the test in the first half, O’Riley going closest with an effort off the post and went close to opening the scoring through Luke McCowan on 36 minutes.

And Docherty wanted to see his side keep the game as tight as possible for as long as possible in the second period.

Kyogo makes it 2-0. Image: SNS
Kyogo makes it 2-0. Image: SNS

“At half-time there’s no well-dones – I thought we had carried out the gameplan excellently,” he added.

“But the message was to keep it tight and I do think it’s a mistake on our part.

“But it took a penalty in the 55th minute to undo us.

“I’m disappointed with it, there will be debate whether it was in or out the box. I can’t really tell if it’s a definite penalty kick.

Amadou Bakayoko sends a late Dundee FC chance over the bar. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko sends a late Dundee FC chance over the bar. Image: SNS

“We won’t be defined by losing at Celtic Park – what we will be defined by is our reaction to it.

“Listen we move on from it, there’s a lot of positives I can take from that for my team.

“They are gutted. Because they did execute the game plan really well and I just wanted it to go longer and longer into the game because I think we would then have looked a more potent threat.

“I had substitutions in mind that would come on if we could only just hold them to try and win it.

“They are a good side. They probe, and they get that first goal, disappointed to lose it and the manner we lost it but there are a lot of positives to take from my point of view.”

