Six Dees on duty: How to watch Dundee stars in international action this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Six Dees on duty: How to watch Dundee stars in international action this week

The Dark Blues have plenty to watch out for across the international break.

Dundee stars away on international duty: (clockwise from left) Owen Beck, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.
Dundee stars away on international duty: (clockwise from left) Owen Beck, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.
By George Cran

Dundee have six international call-ups this week.

Yes, six.

Few times, if any, in the modern history of the club have they had so many first-team players away on international duty.

Manager Tony Docherty said: “That shows that Dundee is a good place to be playing your football and hopefully it helps us attract others in future.”

So the future looks bright – but what about this week?

When are they all in action and how can Dees see their favourites turn out for their respective countries?

Owen Beck

Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS
Owen Beck is hoping to make his full international debut tonight. Image: SNS

The Liverpool loanee has been a star signing for Docherty this season, the flying full-back making a real impact.

That has led to his maiden senior call-up and the realising of a “dream” for the player as he is set to make his debut in a friendly on Wednesday night.

He’ll then join the U/21 squad for their key qualifier on Friday.

Fixture:

Wales v Gibraltar – Wednesday 7.45pm, Racecourse Ground

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 as well as the BBC iPlayer and Welsh-language channel S4C and S4C online.

Aaron Donnelly

Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly. Image: PA
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly. Image: PA

Donnelly is yet to feature for Dundee after injuring his ankle in his first week of training after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest.

He is, though, fit again and took a place on the bench for the Dark Blues’ most recent game at Hibs.

Donnelly is the most capped player in Tommy Wright’s U/21 squad with 14 caps by the age of 20.

St Johnstone loanee Sam McClelland is next on that list with 11.

Fixtures:

Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland – Thursday 3pm, Dalga Arena, Baku

Northern Ireland v Serbia – Monday 7.30pm, Mourneview Park. Lurgan

How to watch:

No live coverage listed.  However, the Northern Ireland FA broadcast their home international against Luxembourg last month live on their website.

Beck and Ryan Howley

Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

Beck will join Matty Jones’ Wales U/21 squad after Wednesday’s Gibraltar clash and, in doing so, will also catch up with a Dundee team-mate in Ryan Howley.

Howley joined the club on loan from Coventry in the summer and has made three appearances. He will be aiming to earn a second U/21 cap in south Bohemia.

Fixture:

Czechia v Wales – Friday 5pm, Stadio Strelecky ostrov

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Welsh-language channel S4C Online.

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron are on Scotland U/21 duty this week. Image: SNS

Academy graduates Mulligan and Cameron have become regulars for Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Both started in Spain as they opened their 2025 U/21 Euro qualifying last month and could well play key roles once more in the double-header at Fir Park.

Mulligan is on eight caps, Cameron on three.

Fixtures:

Scotland v Hungary – Friday 7pm, Fir Park

Scotland v Malta – Tuesday 5.30pm, Fir Park

How to watch:

As it stands, there is no live coverage of the Scotland U/21s double-header.

Amadou Bakayoko

Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates a goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It’s a fresh start for the Sierra Leone national team with a new head coach and new qualification campaign starting next month.

The Leone Stars are in Morocco for two friendlies as they prepare to face Mo Salah and Egypt next month in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fixtures:

Sierra Leone v Benin – Saturday 4.30pm, Casablanca, Morocco

Somalia v Sierra Leone – Tuesday 7.30pm, Casablanca, Morocco

How to watch:

No live coverage available

More from Dundee FC

Dundee striker Diego Pineda. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Strong Dundee side give fresh faces a run-out in Ross McGeachie testimonial at Stirling…
Dundee FC fans at Dens Park (left) and managing director John Nelms.
GEORGE CRAN: Ongoing dispute between Dundee chief John Nelms and Dee4Life does no one…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee see sixth international call-up after Ryan Howley added to Wales U/21 squad
Dundee's Greg Stewart celebrates against Dundee United.
Greg Stewart reveals he took PAY CUT to join Dundee from Cowdenbeath and admits…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko joins up with Sierra Leone squad for double-header
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chief John Nelms breaks silence on Dee4Life and chance of fan rep…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee frustrated but international calls can lift soggy spirits
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee squad will come to fore as Ross County postponement adds to upcoming fixture…
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Ross County OFF after heavy rain
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Ross County in doubt after morning pitch inspection called

Conversation