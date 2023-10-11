Six Dees on duty: How to watch Dundee stars in international action this week

Dundee have six international call-ups this week.

Yes, six.

Few times, if any, in the modern history of the club have they had so many first-team players away on international duty.

Manager Tony Docherty said: “That shows that Dundee is a good place to be playing your football and hopefully it helps us attract others in future.”

So the future looks bright – but what about this week?

When are they all in action and how can Dees see their favourites turn out for their respective countries?

Owen Beck

The Liverpool loanee has been a star signing for Docherty this season, the flying full-back making a real impact.

That has led to his maiden senior call-up and the realising of a “dream” for the player as he is set to make his debut in a friendly on Wednesday night.

He’ll then join the U/21 squad for their key qualifier on Friday.

Fixture:

Wales v Gibraltar – Wednesday 7.45pm, Racecourse Ground

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 as well as the BBC iPlayer and Welsh-language channel S4C and S4C online.

Aaron Donnelly

Donnelly is yet to feature for Dundee after injuring his ankle in his first week of training after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest.

He is, though, fit again and took a place on the bench for the Dark Blues’ most recent game at Hibs.

Donnelly is the most capped player in Tommy Wright’s U/21 squad with 14 caps by the age of 20.

St Johnstone loanee Sam McClelland is next on that list with 11.

Fixtures:

Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland – Thursday 3pm, Dalga Arena, Baku

Northern Ireland v Serbia – Monday 7.30pm, Mourneview Park. Lurgan

How to watch:

No live coverage listed. However, the Northern Ireland FA broadcast their home international against Luxembourg last month live on their website.

Beck and Ryan Howley

Beck will join Matty Jones’ Wales U/21 squad after Wednesday’s Gibraltar clash and, in doing so, will also catch up with a Dundee team-mate in Ryan Howley.

Howley joined the club on loan from Coventry in the summer and has made three appearances. He will be aiming to earn a second U/21 cap in south Bohemia.

Fixture:

Czechia v Wales – Friday 5pm, Stadio Strelecky ostrov

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Welsh-language channel S4C Online.

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan

Academy graduates Mulligan and Cameron have become regulars for Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Both started in Spain as they opened their 2025 U/21 Euro qualifying last month and could well play key roles once more in the double-header at Fir Park.

Mulligan is on eight caps, Cameron on three.

Fixtures:

Scotland v Hungary – Friday 7pm, Fir Park

Scotland v Malta – Tuesday 5.30pm, Fir Park

How to watch:

As it stands, there is no live coverage of the Scotland U/21s double-header.

Amadou Bakayoko

It’s a fresh start for the Sierra Leone national team with a new head coach and new qualification campaign starting next month.

The Leone Stars are in Morocco for two friendlies as they prepare to face Mo Salah and Egypt next month in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fixtures:

Sierra Leone v Benin – Saturday 4.30pm, Casablanca, Morocco

Somalia v Sierra Leone – Tuesday 7.30pm, Casablanca, Morocco

How to watch:

No live coverage available