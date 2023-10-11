Paloma Faith in Dunfermline: Singer announces 2024 Alhambra Theatre gig

Double-platinum-selling singer Paloma Faith is coming to Dunfermline to perform at the Alhambra Theatre.

The star will visit venues across the country next year to mark her upcoming album, The Glorification of Sadness.

Only two of the 26 tour dates are in Scotland.

She will follow up a performance at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on April 30 with the Dunfermline gig on May 2.

Paloma Faith announces Dunfermline gig

The multi-award-winning star, whose hits include Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby, announced the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

Her post said: “On the road again darlings! My fave.

“So very excited to announce that my new album The Glorification of Sadness will be coming out in February 2024.

“AND I will be glorifying this sadness by touring around the UK next year as well!

“If you pre-order The Glorification of Sadness before October 17th from my official store you can get access to the pre-sale for the tour.”

Alhambra Theatre‘s Facebook post revealing the gig drew excitement from users.

Lanah Copeland posted: “Wow what a booking for Dunfermline.”

Paloma Faith last performed in the local area in July last year, when she played Dundee’s Slessor Gardens as part of her Age of Optimism tour.

Pre-sale tickets for Dunfermline are on sale from Thursday, October 19 at 10am, with general sale beginning 24 hours later.