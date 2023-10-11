Dundee business acquired by Aberdeen energy giant in ‘transformative’ deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee business acquired by Aberdeen energy giant in ‘transformative’ deal

The specialist manufacturer counts oil and gas and space among its key sectors.

By Rob McLaren
GA Engineering Sliding Head in Dundee.
GA Engineering Sliding Head in Dundee.

Dundee business GA Engineering is under new ownership after an acquisition by an Aberdeen energy firm.

The specialist manufacturer, which operates from Tom Johnston Road, is part of the Pryme Group, which has been acquired by Three60 Energy.

GA Engineering also runs GA Sliding Head in Dundee, located at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

Pryme Group acquisitions

Founded in 2014, Pryme Group has grown through mergers and acquisitions into an innovative, engineered solutions business with a headcount of over 360 across 11 UK sites.

GA Engineering manufactures high-precision machined components ranging from 0.38mm to 80cm in diameter.

A GA Engineering worker operates a drilling lathe.

Its Sliding Head division specialises in the mass production of electronic wiring interconnector systems for aerospace and space applications.

It produces complex components with tolerances of 0.005mm and quality checks using state-of-the-art optical measuring equipment.

The Dundee business has invested more than £1 million on machinery in the past six years.

‘Transformative’ deal

Three60 said the acquisition of Pryme Group and Bridge of Don-based riser specialist Flexlife will turn it into a £200 million group with 1,000 staff.

Three60 chief executive Walter Thain said: “This is a really exciting time for everyone involved as we bring together the combined 50-year heritage of THREE60, Pryme Group and Flexlife to offer our customers innovative energy transition, engineering, operations, and project management solutions across the asset lifecycle.

Walter Thain, chief executive of Three60 and Kerrie Murray chief financial officer of Three60. Image: Three60

“Our continued focus on oil and gas, nuclear, onshore and offshore wind, combined with our growing expertise in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and geothermal, uniquely positions us as a trusted partner to support our customers across the integrated energy mix.

“We’ve created a £200 million group with the scale and capability to drive future growth, organically and through acquisitions.”

Pryme Group’s chief executive Kerrie Murray has become the chief financial officer of Three60.

She said: “This acquisition is truly transformative, not only for our customers’ operations, but also for our people.

“Together, we can leverage our technology solutions across the group, new sectors and geographies, to unlock opportunities and add value.”

The acquisitions are subject to regulatory approvals. Simmons Private Equity is the majority shareholder of both Pryme Group and Three60 Energy.

More from Business

Funeral plans are marketed as a way to ensure family members are not burdened with big bills after a loved one’s death (Johnny Green/PA)
SFO opens fraud probe into collapsed pre-paid funeral provider Safe Hands
Pub group Marston’s revealed sales grew by around a tenth over the past year (Marston’s/PA)
Marston’s hopes for Rugby World Cup boost after wet July and August
Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna was bridging the gap between the physical and digital world (Klarna/PA)
Klarna aiming for ‘retail revolution’ with new AI-powered online shopping tools
£237m of investors’ money was trapped when the London Capital and Finance bond scheme collapsed (John Walton/PA)
FCA censures ‘unfair and misleading’ promotions for failed £237m bond scheme
Rosie Fraser
Rosie Fraser Real Estate: Secrets to a £75million success story
Heathrow Airport carried more than seven million passengers in September (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Heathrow passenger numbers in September above pre-pandemic levels for first time
Britain’s competition watchdog is launching an full scale investigation into a planned tie-up between the electrical and white goods giants behind Hotpoint and Beko in Europe amid worries the deal could reduce choice and increase prices. (Alamy/PA)
Tie-up between Hotpoint and Beko set for full-scale competition probe
Travis said that it was trying to protect profits (Travis Perkins/PA)
Travis Perkins to miss profit expectations amid ‘challenging conditions’
The recruitment firm warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)
PageGroup warns over annual earnings amid tougher jobs market
facade of Esk Glazing in Arbroath's trade centre
Everything you need for your home under one roof

Conversation